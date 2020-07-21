Upgrade Your Backyard Living Space With Fresh Fencing

Landscape designer Doug Scott offers tips for selecting the right fencing in a new episode of the Exmark Original Series, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects.

Wood is a popular fencing material, as it's available in a vast range of sizes and styles. (Photo: Business Wire)

BEATRICE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For homeowners who enjoy the backyard life, fencing is an important consideration, but choosing the right fence is a challenge for many homeowners.

Professional landscape designer Doug Scott says it’s important to prioritize your fencing needs and objectives when dialing into the optimal style and type of fencing for your property. He discusses the pros and cons of each popular DIY fencing option in a new episode of the Exmark Original Series, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects.

“From a functional perspective, it’s pretty obvious what fences do,” Scott says. “Keeping things like kids, toys and pets in the yard, while also keeping things like strangers and other families’ dogs out of your yard.”

Scott says a fence can also provide added security, privacy, and in some cases can be an effective sound barrier.

“Another practical benefit a fence provides is safety,” Scott says. “For example, fencing with an appropriate gate helps to ensure that non-swimmers don’t inadvertently end up in your pool, and a fence placed atop a retaining wall can minimize the chances of someone taking a fall.”

In addition, the right fencing compliments the overall design aesthetics of the yard, which adds beauty and enhances the look and feel of outdoor living spaces.

“With so many fence styles available today, you’re bound to find one that matches your personal design aesthetics, effectively extending the beauty of your home beyond its walls,” Scott says. “Whether it’s an idyllic white picket, regal wrought iron with stone columns, rustic split rail, or clean lined modern, there’s a fence style that will help your home look its best.”

Popular DIY fencing options include wood and wood composites, aluminum and Vinyl/PVC. Each fencing material is available in a variety of styles and price ranges, and each offers a unique set of benefits.

Scott says wood fences are the most popular fencing option, for a number of reasons. They come in a vast array of styles and sizes, and are relatively simple to construct, either with ready-made panels, or from scratch. Wood fencing materials are relatively affordable as well, but ongoing maintenance is essential to the long-term durability of a wood fence.

Wood composites are another popular DIY fencing option, providing the look of a wood fence with reduced long-term maintenance needs. However, composite materials are often two to three times more expensive than natural wood and are available in a more limited range of styles, colors and sizes.

Regardless of which fencing material you choose, it’s important to check your local ordinances and homeowner’s association requirements before making a purchase. It’s also a good idea to shop around to gain a clear understanding of the product, installation costs and other requirements.

Watch the complete Done-In-A-Weekend Projects episode and more at Exmark.com/Backyard. In addition, view each Exmark Original Series on the site, including Dream Yards, Prime Cuts and Country Livin’ With the Morgans.

