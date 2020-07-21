Adlon Therapeutics L.P. and the Prescription Drug Safety Network Launch New Resources to Encourage Safe and Responsible Use of Prescription Stimulant Medications

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adlon Therapeutics L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P., and the Prescription Drug Safety Network (“the Network”) today announced the availability of a new interactive video series and digital course for those diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and their parents and caregivers.

The Network is a nationwide coalition of public and private-sector organizations convened by EVERFI, a national leader in prevention education, to help address prescription drug misuse among adolescents and young adults, with a focus on at-risk communities.

The Prescription Drug Safety curriculum, which provides critical information on three classes of medications, including opioids, stimulants and depressants, has been deployed to more than 600,000 students across the U.S. since 2017. In July 2019, Adlon Therapeutics joined the Network with a commitment to support EVERFI’s efforts to deliver its innovative, evidence-based curriculum to high school students.

The new interactive video series and digital course address important topics related to prescription drug safety and provide information, compiled from government and peer-reviewed sources, on safe storage, disposal, potential risks, refusal skills and diversion.

“ Together with the Network, we recognized a need for additional resources that specifically address prescription stimulant medications to help support people who have been diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed this class of medications,” said Mike Ronning, vice president, sales and marketing, and general manager, Adlon Therapeutics. “ We’re excited to work with the Network to introduce relatable, interactive content on prescription stimulant medications for patients and their families. This work is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting efforts to address prescription drug misuse.”

Prescription stimulants are classified as Schedule II controlled substances by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and have a high potential for abuse which may lead to severe psychological or physical dependence.1

The interactive videos feature fictionalized scenarios about individuals who have been diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed a stimulant medication to manage their symptoms. Scenarios include potential situations that patients may encounter at home, in high school, at a university or in a workplace setting. Each video allows users to choose from multiple options to direct how fictional characters will respond to proposed scenarios, and then provides feedback on that choice.

Although the environments depicted in the videos may be different than those found in current schools or workplaces, due to COVID-19, the content provides relevant information on situations ADHD patients may experience today. Additionally, ongoing research about how the pandemic is amplifying challenges for patients diagnosed with ADHD suggests a need for new digital resources that patients can access while under restrictions and with reduced exposure to educators.2

The new digital course was modeled after the established Prescription Drug Safety curriculum and includes motion graphic videos and an interactive Q&A. The content is designed for patients diagnosed with ADHD and their parents or caregivers. Course content areas include:

Considerations for the use of prescription stimulants.

How to read and understand prescription bottle labels and medication guides.

Refusal skill building, including how to best respond when asked to share personal medication.

Prescription misuse and substance use disorder information for parents and caregivers.

“ Providing critical information to patients and their caregivers about their prescribed medications can significantly impact prescription drug misuse in this country - especially for medications such as stimulants, which are associated with an increased risk of misuse,” said Kimberley Timpf, Prevention Lead, The Prescription Drug Safety Network. “ The content in these just-in-time learning modules has been thoughtfully developed to help patients and their caregivers become informed consumers of their prescription medications. Providing critical information about stimulant medications in particular is so important to reducing prescription drug misuse in this country.”

The interactive video series and a link to the digital course can be found by visiting: http://adlontherapeutics.com/supporting-responsible-stimulant-use/.

About Adlon Therapeutics L.P.

Adlon Therapeutics L.P. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and providing treatment options for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders. Our initial focus is on adults and adolescents who have been diagnosed with ADHD. Adlon is a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P. For more information, please visit www.adlontherapeutics.com.

