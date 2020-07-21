City of Atlanta selects Prudential Retirement to oversee more than $330M in assets

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The city of Atlanta, the ninth-largest metropolitan area in the nation, chose Prudential Retirement as record keeper for its defined contribution retirement plans. Prudential Retirement is a business unit of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Prudential will oversee $337 million in retirement assets, which will cover 8,600 government employees as of June 1, 2020. The partnership adds to Prudential’s public sector portfolio, which oversees $49.3 billion across 225 plans for 827,259 participants.

According to John Gaffney, deputy chief finance officer for the city of Atlanta, Prudential was selected for its efficient model, investment flexibility and cost savings. “The city of Atlanta wants to deliver retirement plans that help our dedicated workers build and secure their financial stability,” said Gaffney. “Prudential is the right partner to ensure our plans are optimized for long-term success.”

As the retirement industry continues to navigate uncertainty in response to COVID-19, Prudential’s strength – which has weathered crises including two world wars, the 1918 Spanish influenza, the Great Depression, 9/11 and the global financial crisis of 2008 – coupled with its long-term strategic view provides much needed support and reassurance for plan sponsors.

“Prudential is committed to innovative plan designs that meet the needs of plan sponsors and participants, particularly during these unprecedented times,” says Michael Domingos, senior vice president and head of sales and strategic relationships at Prudential Retirement. “We are thrilled to share this expertise with the city of Atlanta and help its employees maintain financial wellness.”

