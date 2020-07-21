Cooper Discoverer SRXLE™ Tire Selected as Original Equipment for New Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV

FINDLAY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercedes-Benz AG has selected the Cooper Discoverer SRXLE™ tire as original equipment (OE) on the new Mercedes-Benz GLS, the automaker’s next generation full-size SUV. The Cooper Discoverer SRXLE is a premium all-season SUV and CUV tire that has earned acclaim for superior innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship. Discoverer SRXLE fitments on the Mercedes-Benz GLS include the 275/50R20 and 275/55R19.

The Cooper Discoverer SRXLE features advanced performance construction to deliver maximum steering response, stability in handling maneuvers, and a smooth, comfortable ride. With leading edge tread technology, the SRXLE provides confidence in vehicle control by delivering superior traction in all weather conditions and helps improve fuel efficiency. The tire’s superior profile shape includes a finely tuned footprint that interacts with the road to enhance vehicle control. For added stability and vehicle handling, the SRXLE has Micro-Gauge Siping™ as well as Aqua Vac Channels™, which are wide grooves in the tread that improve resistance to hydroplaning and provide more control and grip in heavy rain. Additionally, the 275/55R19 Cooper Discoverer SRXLE meets global requirements to carry the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) mark, which signifies a high level of performance in winter driving conditions.

“This is the second Mercedes-Benz vehicle announced within the past 18 months to feature Cooper tires as original equipment,” said Glenn Arbaugh, Executive Director, Global Light Vehicle OE Business & Strategy for Cooper. “We are already OE on the Mercedes-Benz GLE, and are excited about this next opportunity on the Mercedes-Benz GLS. Of course, Mercedes-Benz is world renowned for luxury, high performance vehicles, and Cooper is proud that Mercedes-Benz AG has selected our award-winning Cooper Discoverer SRXLE tires, which are made in the United States at our Tupelo, Miss. facility, for these vehicles.”

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.