Patientco Signs Agreement to Provide Patient Payment Technology System for BJC HealthCare

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patientco, a next-generation patient payment technology company, has signed an agreement with BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the United States, to make it easier for BJC patients to navigate, understand and pay their medical expenses.

As a leading health system with 15 hospitals and multiple community health locations, BJC sought an improved, more consistent financial experience for patients. Patientco will provide BJC with a seamless suite of patient-friendly billing communication and payment tools.

Patientco will enable BJC to provide patients a single billing statement outlining their entire patient balance, streamlining the process and reducing multiple bills associated with one visit. Patients can also opt to receive digital billing communication via email or text instead of receiving a mailed paper statement. Patients will then be able to pay their bills using their preferred device, at any time of day or night, regardless of business hours through an integrated patient payment portal. To address affordability concerns for patients, BJC will also support online, self-service enrollment in flexible payment options, like payment plans.

Together, these features will help patients easily understand, manage and pay their medical bills. Additionally, Patientco’s technology directly integrates with the health information system (HIS), which supports a better experience for both BJC patients and team members. The BJC revenue management department will also have access to other cloud-based features from Patientco, including:

Digital mailroom for automated check and correspondence handling

Interactive chat to answer patient inquiries

Staff payment processing integrated within the HIS

Enterprise-wide reconciliation

Multi-PM/HIS auto posting

Real-time payment reporting

User audit reporting

Historical performance reporting

“We understand that medical financial burdens can cause added stress for patients,” said Cole Elmer, BJC Vice President of Revenue Management. “Our goal is to provide an improved payment system that simplifies the billing experience and offers more convenience and additional options for patients.”

“Patients are responsible for a greater portion of their health care expenses today compared to 10 years ago, which means health systems must adapt their patient payment strategies,” said Bird Blitch, CEO of Patientco. “As a forward-thinking health system, BJC HealthCare has taken action to deliver better patient financial care and improve revenue cycle outcomes. This demonstrates their commitment to providing an outstanding experience that builds trust with their patients.”

About Patientco:

Patientco is a payment technology company founded specifically to rethink the patient payment experience in healthcare. By combining intuitive consumer payment tools and world-class payment infrastructure backed by data-led design, we create a superior billing experience and deliver more payments to Health Systems. Patientco is making healthcare better one payment at a time. To learn more, email learnmore@patientco.com, visit www.patientco.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 15 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice. BJC’s nationally recognized academic hospitals, Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals, are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine.