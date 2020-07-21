Toshiba Earns Group Purchasing Organization Contract

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Business Solutions has won a contract with HPS, a group purchasing organization (GPO) supporting schools, healthcare and senior living organizations across 26 states.

HPS contract No. 570 allows the GPO’s 4,100 plus members to improve document workflow and labeling management through Toshiba’s site of e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers (MFPs), single-function printers, label printers, and Encompass Print as a Service managed print services program.

HPS rigorously negotiates the best prices possible to deliver premium, competitively priced products and services to its members. HPS serves hospitals and medical groups, senior living facilities, schools and educational groups, senior nutritional feeding programs, county governments, religious organizations, camps, jails as well as other public and private organizations.

“Toshiba’s strong reputation for service and leading-edge technology including multifunction printers and label printers, combined with the company’s managed print services which leverages an organization’s current assets enabling them to operate more affordably and productively, is uniquely suited for our members,” said HPS Vice President of Contracting and New Business Development Kevin Crampton. “As a member-owned GPO, we pride ourselves in the value we add for our members, and this new partnership will accomplish that in the most direct way possible.”

Toshiba’s industry-recognized e‑STUDIO™ MFPs combine elite performance with the leading ease-of-use and security elements education, healthcare and senior living marketplaces desire. Toshiba systems and solutions particularly help ensure compliance with wide-ranging government regulations including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family Educational Rights and Protection Act (FERPA).

Featuring unique device, access, document and fleet security capabilities including technologies such as proprietary self-encrypting hard drives with wipe technology, Toshiba MFPs safeguard personally identifiable information (PII) and protected healthcare information (PHI). The devices are additionally Protection Profile for Hardcopy Devices (HCD-PP) certified with optional Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 validated hard drives meeting rigorous government security standards. Organizations may also remotely monitor and manage security policies on all Toshiba MFPs via the company’s e-BRIDGE™ CloudConnect platform.

Coupling broad connectivity options with superior print speeds, Toshiba’s rugged label printer suite serves as an ideal printer for HPS members seeking to fulfill unique applications including on-demand specimen and pharmaceutical labeling as well as wristband creation.

Furthermore, Encompass – landing on Newsweek’s Best Business Tools 2019 list – supports Toshiba label printers and MFPs as well as other OEM A4 MFP devices. With this multi-vendor approach, Encompass further enables efficiency and productivity while minimizing costs for HPS members.

“Toshiba is proud to earn the HPS contract, and for the opportunity to support schools, healthcare and senior living groups,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Operating Officer Larry White. “Our team will diligently work side-by-side with HPS member organizations to ensure they receive the necessary products, services and solutions to properly address and simplify their document workflow and labeling applications.”

About HPS

HPS is a group purchasing organization that serves the needs of more than 4,100 members in 26 states. Member-owned and -operated since 1949, its core membership base is made up of organizations that have a direct impact on the communities they serve, from hospitals to senior living facilities to schools to camps and many more.

HPS offers its members access to about 150 contracts with manufacturers and distributors for essentially everything they would need to run their organizations, as well as dealership pricing on furniture, finishes and equipment, which is complemented by interior design services. Visit www.hpsgpo.com.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions delivers multifunction printers, managed document services, point-of-sale and label printers as well as digital signage for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company’s award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers combine quality performance with the security businesses require.

TABS provides displays, content creation, integration, installation and project management services as well as financing for solutions ranging from a single screen to the biggest arenas and stadiums.

For additional information, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.