Taylor University Selects Ellucian CRM Advance to Increase Efficiency and Campaign Performance

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that Taylor University, a private, evangelical Christian college in Indiana, has added Ellucian CRM Advance to its suite of Ellucian solutions.

Ellucian CRM Advance is a comprehensive constituent relationship management (CRM) solution designed to support the specific needs of higher education institutions. The cloud-based offering provides integrated, data-backed insights that enable institutions to enhance fundraising efforts, more effectively engage constituents, and streamline workflows for advancement personnel.

“At Taylor, we are looking towards the future and increasing efficiency and effectiveness across the board,” said Taylor University Executive Director of Development Kristie Jacobson. “We recognize the importance of having an advancement solution that can easily integrate with a range of technology solutions. This will allow us to easily capture data into a central hub for information and activity, provide us with the flexibility to quickly adapt as our technology needs evolve, and unite our institution. We’re confident that having a unified view of constituent engagement will be a significant driver of success for Taylor moving forward.”

“Universities today are housing an incredible amount of information and the ability to access that data to support broader initiatives is essential to executing successful campaigns,” said Ellucian Associate Vice President of Advancement Beth Brenner. “With CRM Advance, Taylor will enable smart data integration, allowing for more personalized communication and engagement, increased agility and flexibility, and modernized processes across the institution. We’re proud of our longstanding relationship with Taylor and look forward to supporting this next phase of its digital transformation.”

CRM Advance to Support Automation, Integration and Modernization for Advancement Efforts

As a long-time Ellucian Banner customer, Taylor University staff was confident in Ellucian’s ability to support its long-term success. With a strong feature set and robust ability to consolidate data and applications, CRM Advance will address current and future needs by eliminating manual processes and establishing a more user-friendly environment.

CRM Advance will integrate with Taylor’s existing Ellucian Banner enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to maintain continuity and provide university staff with streamlined dashboards, smart data exchange and powerful reporting capabilities. With greater automation and enriched business continuity, users will have access to the most recent data. With such essential information at their fingertips, Taylor’s advancement officers will be able to develop innovative, targeted and personalized campaigns that encourage increased engagement with external stakeholders.

