America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Opens Nov. 12 in Round Rock, TX

"Kalahari on Safari” trekked through Texas, bringing a caravan of 22 life-size stone animal sculptures, to celebrate the opening of Kalahari in Round Rock on Nov. 12. (Photo: Kalahari Resorts and Conventions)

ROUND ROCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is opening America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark in Round Rock, Texas on Nov. 12, 2020.

To celebrate the announcement of the grand opening date, “Kalahari on Safari” embarked on a journey through Texas, bringing a caravan of 22 life-size stone animal sculptures, each weighing up to 10,000 pounds and measuring up to 10-feet high to their new home in Round Rock, Texas.

The one-of-a-kind animal sculptures, including 12 elephants, seven zebras, a mother and baby rhinoceros and a cape buffalo, made the 600-mile trek on four open-air flatbed trailers from Eureka Springs, Ark., through Dallas and Auston on their way to Round Rock.

The migration concluded this weekend as the 22 stone sculptures were placed in their new home outside of the grand entrance to Kalahari Resorts and Conventions where they will welcome guests visiting this fall.

KALAHARI SAFARI SCULPTURE FACTS

22 life-size sculptures — 12 elephants, seven zebras, a mother and baby rhinoceros and a cape buffalo

Weighing up to 10,000 pounds each

Measuring up to 10-feet high

15 months to complete all sculptures

Each sculpture is unique — the one-of-a-kind pieces are made of reinforced metal structures formed to create the animal shape, then coated and textured in concrete for an authentic appearance

National Rock and Sculpture created the life-size animals. The same company has created original art pieces for the existing Kalahari properties in Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

KALAHARI CONSTRUCTION UPDATES

Construction is on schedule for a November 12, 2020 opening as crews at the resort and convention center install elevators, restaurant equipment and finishes, such as carpeting and finish paint.

for a November 12, 2020 opening as crews at the resort and convention center install elevators, restaurant equipment and finishes, such as carpeting and finish paint. America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark takes shape as construction begins on: 20 pools and whirlpools 30 waterslides Attractions, including FlowRider, a rock-climbing wall, 23-foot LED projection TV screen, adult grotto swim-up bar, cabanas and waterfalls

as construction begins on:

KALAHARI ROUND ROCK RESORT FACTS

350-acre resort complex, including three acres of outdoor pools

975 guest rooms

223,000 sq. ft. of waterpark

80,000 sq. ft. of fun in Tom Foolerys Adventure Park

Five restaurants

10,000 sq. ft. of retail space

200,000 square feet of flexible meeting space for conventions and events

HIRING

Kalahari estimates hiring 700 employees in 2020. Virtual career expos are hosted every Wednesday by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area (WSRCA). Open positions include lifeguards, managerial staff, culinary staff and information technology work, among others.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and opening soon in Round Rock, Texas, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, Sensory Friendly Certified in 2020 (Ohio), Best Family-Friendly Meeting Hotel and Resort in Smart Meeting’s 2020 Smart Stars Awards, Parents’ Magazine 2019 Kids’ Travel Award Winner and TripAdvisor’s 2018 and 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.