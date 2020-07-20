Schneider Announces Partnership with Mastery Logistics Systems to Advance Quest Technology Platform

GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced its collaboration with Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., developers of a new SaaS technology solution led by industry veteran Jeff Silver, to further leverage the expertise it has invested in the Quest ecosystem.

Mastery brings to market MasterMindTM, a cloud-based SaaS technology solution for large complex organizations, built to fuel automation, visibility, and productivity within their supply chains. MasterMind provides modern connectivity to Schneider’s supply chain and its supply chain partners, enabling better management, decision making, resource allocation and overall visibility of goods and processes across the organization, across transportation modes, and across work streams.

“ Our customers rely on us to provide the capacity they need when and where they need it regardless of whether it is a dedicated solution, one-way trucking, brokerage, or supply chain management,” said Mark Rourke, Chief Executive Officer of Schneider. “ MasterMind will help us accelerate the blending of our asset and non-asset worlds for the benefit of our customers and will provide us a highly flexible and automated solution that will allow our associates to deliver what our customers need.”

As part of this new relationship, Schneider will make a strategic investment in Mastery Logistics Systems, providing capital and expertise to allow both companies to leverage their shared resources in a future working together, similar to its investment last year in Platform Science. MasterMind will integrate with Quest and Schneider’s various other externally provided systems to support the proprietary business intelligence, reporting, and other key technology tools built by the Schneider teams.

“ Partnering with an industry visionary like Jeff Silver will help accelerate our efforts to build next generation freight technologies. This partnership enables the creation of an industry leading TMS that benefits Schneider, our customers and the industry at large,” said Shaleen Devgun, Schneider Executive Vice President and CIO. “ MasterMind not only brings significantly enhanced efficiencies to Schneider, but it will also become the TMS of choice for large, complex shippers, carriers and logistics service providers.”

Mastery was launched in 2019 by Jeff Silver and his team. In his past lives with American Backhaulers and Coyote Logistics, Silver leveraged his technology vision and team’s capabilities to drive his own businesses. This time, he has turned his attention to working with very large, scaled enterprises to help them grow their capabilities and efficiencies.

“ The industry needs a system that brings value while still allowing a company to benefit from the use of their own secret sauce,” said Jeff Silver, Mastery CEO. “ MasterMind is meant to be collaborative in every sense. We are building a strategic partnership within the Mastery and Schneider teams to achieve operational excellence, speed, and optimal resource allocation for the Schneider network. Schneider is an incredible company with great people. I love their vision and am looking forward to working with them as they continue to be a prominent leader in this space.”

Mastery initialized a phased implementation with Schneider beginning with its brokerage division. With this new partnership, Schneider will continue to explore ongoing opportunities that will accelerate the convergence of its asset and non-asset capabilities.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com and Schneider.com/FreightPower or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

About Mastery

Chicago-based Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc. launched in 2019. Mastery was founded by Jeff Silver, whose technology systems and teams have powered some of the largest logistics companies in North America for over four decades. MasterMindTM is a comprehensive cloud-based SaaS transportation management system (TMS) built from the ground up by a team of 120 engineers, designers, and programmers, to help large shippers, carriers and logistics service providers manage complex transportation needs in an efficient, cohesive and intelligent way.

To learn more about Mastery, visit Mastery.net.