NTT DATA Simplifies Clients’ Digital Healthcare Journey with Powerful New Alliance

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--.NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced a new alliance with Teladoc Health, R1 RCM, Enli and VisitPay to build Nucleus for Healthcare, a framework that incorporates best-in-class solutions to help accelerate clients’ digital transformation journeys. These companies are bringing together the foundational elements needed by patients and clinicians to create a digital front door for healthcare.

The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for continuous remote patient monitoring, virtual engagement and telehealth. Nucleus for Healthcare provides advanced digital capabilities across the care delivery continuum and allows organizations to interchange solution components as clinical and business needs evolve.

Nucleus for Healthcare is powered by NTT DATA’s cloud-based intelligent enterprise platform, which provides analytics, automation and systems integration capabilities. NTT DATA was recently named as a Leader on Everest Group’s Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment® 2020 and recognized for its robust Nucleus for Healthcare framework.

“Healthcare providers have historically been mired down by the legacy IT estate and regulations that have had the unfortunate consequence of incentivizing them to maintain the status quo. However, that is not an option anymore, particularly as healthcare providers scramble to meet the unprecedented needs of a world disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chunky Satija, Practice Director, Everest Group. “The immediate focus has shifted to virtual care and healthcare providers are now being forced to jump on the digital bandwagon to meet the demands faced by the healthcare ecosystem to battle this outbreak.”

“Our goal is to empower healthcare organizations to maximize quality and cost outcomes in the emerging value-based healthcare economy while creating a seamless experience across the healthcare continuum,” noted Mary Edwards, President, Healthcare Provider, NTT DATA Services. “We purposefully brought these four leading companies together because each have leading capabilities across that continuum. Working together, we can accelerate our client’s journeys to this new healthcare landscape.”

