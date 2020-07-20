YouCam Makeup Celebrates National Lipstick Day with Expert Lip Artist, Vladamua, with a One-of-a-Kind Interactive AR Virtual Try-On Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp, the leading AI + AR beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, partners with celebrated lip artist Vlada Haggerty @vladamua, for an exclusive lip art collection in celebration of National Lipstick Day. The featured lip art collection includes three original looks designed by Vlada showcasing a trio of intricate lip art designs that can be experienced through hyper-realistic virtual try-on in the YouCam Makeup app.

This unique partnership marks an exciting milestone showcasing YouCam Makeup’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) capabilities, which made the recreation of intricate, embellished lip art designs as digital beauty filters, possible. The collaboration also celebrates the launch of Vladamua’s LipArt.Shop. This online gallery shop showcases specialty merchandise including wall art, fashion, and accessories each featuring Vlada’s most popular and striking lip art designs.

“We are thrilled to partner with the talented Vlada Haggerty to bring her striking lip art creations to life through YouCam’s virtual try-on technology,” said Perfect Corp.’s founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Advancements in AR and AI technology have made the recreation of intricate lip art designs possible, clearly displaying the individual detailing and specialty effets, and Vlada was the perfect partner to help showcase these advanced capabilities.”

“Watching my original lip art creation come to life as digital looks in YouCam Makeup has been mind-blowing,” says lip artist, Vlada Haggerty. “I spend over two hours creating a lip art look, and now my fans can try on the styles virtually in two seconds. It’s too cool!”

The featured Vladamua Lip Art Collection includes three original designs including Bubble Blues, an intricate 3D droplet design; Sparkle Pop, an eye-catching fuchsia pink sequin lip; and Lip Drip, a detailed design featuring a lineup of pink and red melting lipstick bullets. The collection launches in time for National Lipstick Day on July 29th, giving beauty fans around the world an exciting way to experience Vlada’s expert lip art creations with a tap.

