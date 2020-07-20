COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | IT Application Development Services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 170 Billion | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global IT Application Development Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global IT application development services is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 170 billion between 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 5%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global IT application development services – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information

Insights into the Market Price Trends

Raw material prices account for a significant portion of suppliers' OPEX. Any increase in these prices leads to a substantial increase in suppliers' OPEX, which will have a direct impact on buyers' IT application development services procurement price.

The increase in minimum wages across countries and expectations for a better lifestyle will compel suppliers to increase their compensations for employees. While this will increase suppliers' OPEX, this will have an inflationary impact on buyers' IT application development services procurement expenditure.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their IT application development services requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

What are the IT application development services category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the IT application development services category?

What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?

What are IT application development services procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top IT application development services suppliers enlisted in this report

This IT application development services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Apple

SAMSUNG

HP

Logitech

Dell

Lenovo

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

