Eros Now Partners with Sony India

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced its collaboration with one of the leading and most trusted television brands, Sony India, to provide unlimited online entertainment to consumers in India. This alliance between the two renowned household brands enables a large base of existing (BRAVIA E series and newer TV models) as well as prospective Sony BRAVIA customers to access Eros Now's pre-installed app seamlessly on their smart TVs and enjoy its massive content catalogue on high definition, superior quality screens.

Indian families have been watching television together more frequently since the coronavirus lockdown began in March. At a time when consumers are increasingly enjoying content along with their families on smart screens, this partnership caters to the demand of audiences across demographics.

India's smart TV market has witnessed exponential growth in recent times, and it demonstrates the growing trend of co-viewing in the country. According to Counterpoint research, in 2019 India has seen a substantial 25 per cent growth in demand for smart televisions fuelled by overall industry growth of 15 per cent, to a record 15 million units per annum.

Under lockdown, with homes transformed into theatres, the audience can now binge-watch Eros Now's original shows, over 12,000 movie titles, music videos, short-format content Quickies and more on the Eros Now app on their Sony BRAVIA TVs most evenings, with their entire family.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, "The recent surge of online video streaming on smart TVs offers a massive opportunity for leading OTT players and Smart TV manufacturers to join hands and picture a new growth story. There is a vast audience base across demographics who have now started enjoying online video content, and smart TV is boosting this habit. Thus, the partnership with Sony TV helps in further increasing the co-viewing experience in India with family-friendly video content offered on Eros Now platform becoming a growing trend and resonating across all age groups."

Ranvijay Singh, Head, BRAVIA Business, Sony India, added, "Our consumer-centric approach led us to partner with one of India's leading OTT player, Eros Now. Eros Now's massive movie library, originals and music will certainly add to the entertainment services on Sony BRAVIA smart TVs and offer wholesome entertainment to our audience seamlessly."

A partnership of this nature provides the customer with varied and quality content with fantastic visuals and rich narrative. It also offers them an opportunity to travel back in time and reminisce their childhood days when everyone collectively as a family would watch TV together.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces, and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television, and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India is one of country’s leading consumer electronics brand, with a reputation for offering premium experience through new age technology, digital concepts and excellent after sales service. For more details, please visit: www.sony.co.in

To buy Sony products, please visit: www.ShopatSC.com