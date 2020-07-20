ZOZEN Boiler Seizes Boiler Market Share With SZL Series Coal-fired Boiler in Bangladesh

WUXI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In Bangladesh, SZL series coal-fired boiler with excellent operation performance produced by ZOZEN Boiler, a professional boiler manufacturer in China, gained the popularity among local enterprises. Meanwhile, ZOZEN Boiler reached a mutual trust cooperation with Machine Communication Co., Ltd as ZOZEN’s Bangladeshi distributor to introduce high-quality industrial boilers into more Bangladeshi enterprises.

Located in South Asia, Bangladesh mainly relies on agriculture to develop national economy. A local enterprise RRP Agro Farm’s purchased ZOZEN’s SZL series coal-fired boiler out of the demands of heat supply for feed production. ZOZEN provided a complete set of design scheme of coal-fired boiler system for the feed production line of this company. This set of boiler’s thermal efficiency was 5% higher than other similar products on the market. What’s more, ZOZEN also customized the dust removal equipment that adopted the multi-tube plus water film dust cleaning design for RRP Agro Farm’s.

ZOZEN Boiler adopts advanced structure design and manufacturing process to produce highly-efficient and eco-friendly coal-fired boiler products. To ensure that SZL series coal-fired boiler could realize complete combustion, ZOZEN set up different numbers of independent air bins and air dampers for the boiler base according to different tonnages so that RRP Agro Farm’s could reasonably allocate air based on coal quality and combustion conditions. Moreover, ZOZEN’s automatic production line and more than 80% numerical control processing rate ensured the processing accuracy of boiler’s various components, thereby improving the sealing and energy-saving performance of SZL series coal-fired boiler.

This was ZOZEN’s first SZL series eco-friendly coal-fired boiler project completed together with MCC Ltd and was also a good start for mutual and win-win cooperation. MCC Ltd is an enterprise engages in research, development, design, sales and service of industrial machinery and is committed to providing scientific and reasonable engineering solutions for customers. Through inspection and investigation of the boiler market, MCC Ltd believes that ZOZEN is a reliable complete solution provider for industrial boilers who had won other boiler manufacturers in terms of product quality, cost performance, brand integrity and had accumulated a good market reputation in overseas markets.

Via remote video conference, MCC Ltd not only provided a specific promotion plan, but also reached an agreement with ZOZEN Boiler on cooperation details. So far, MCC Ltd has successful become ZOZEN’s distributor in Bangladesh, which further deepens the development of ZOZEN’s global business.

About ZOZEN:

Wuxi Zozen Boilers Co., Ltd. has developed into an industrial boiler manufacturing enterprise with strong competitiveness in the international market by virtue of technical innovation and product quality improvement for more than three decades. Its more than 400 kinds of boiler products are exported to more than 100 countries and regions in the world. In Bangladesh, ZOZEN has provided boiler system solutions for manufacturing enterprises in feed, food, textile and printing and dyeing industries. ZOZEN not only possesses the manufacturing license of A-grade boilers, but also achieves the ASME certificate in USA and ISO9001 international quality system certification.

