Mass. Senior Care Association and Livindi Rollout Virtual Visitation Solution for Long Term Care Residents

WAYLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Livindi, Inc., a leader in connected care, today announced a collaboration with Massachusetts Senior Care Association to keep seniors in long term care facilities virtually connected with their loved ones. The goals of the initiative are to help residents maintain social engagement, keep families virtually connected and minimize the spread of COVID-19 to residents and staff.

The communication and appointment scheduling service is available to senior care facilities across the state to facilitate face-to-face communication with their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Livindi donated all the software and provided logistics to rapidly deploy the technology.

“The well-being and safety of our residents is a priority and we are grateful to work with Livindi and the volunteer network Neighbors4Seniors to help residents stay virtually in touch with family and friends,” said Tara Gregorio, President of Massachusetts Senior Care Association. “In addition, the Livindi app makes it easier and safer for families and staff to arrange and conduct virtual visits using contactless automated scheduling.”

“The Livindi solution combined with an automated scheduling service will help thousands of long term care residents stay in touch with their families,” said Rick Watkins, founder of Livindi. “We are excited to partner with Amazon and have made Livindi’s HIPAA compliant App available in the Amazon App store where tens of thousands of family caregivers will be able to communicate and share photos while adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.”

Livindi’s technology lets family members and caregivers virtually visit, monitor and check-in with seniors. Livindi’s simple-to-use video calling stops older adults from feeling socially isolated, makes family members accessible for emotional support and social interaction and offers caregivers a chance to watch for illness symptoms.

Livindi keeps families connected with LivindiPad, a tablet for seniors. Simply touching a picture on the screen starts a video call. Voice to text helps those with diminished hearing. Families can send pictures to a digital picture frame. Livindi includes sensors which monitor activity and environment and recognize behavioral changes. When a potential issue is identified, Livindi alerts caregivers on their smart phones. Livindi comes pre-configured and connected to the Internet. Livindi is available now and setup takes minutes.

About Livindi

Livindi is an in-home connected care platform for seniors, caregivers, senior living providers and insurers to communicate, monitor, and deliver care services. Livindi’s customers include United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH).

