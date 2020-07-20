Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace Surpasses 10 Million Managed Seats; Notches 100% Year-Over-Year Increase

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Cloud announced today that it has surpassed 10 million managed seats on its Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, the premier source for innovative cloud services and solutions. The milestone represents a 100 percent increase over the prior year.

Since launching Cloud Marketplace in 2009, Ingram Micro Cloud has invested over $600 Million in developing and acquiring technologies to help organizations throughout the world successfully manage their digital transformation. The fast-paced growth extends beyond the United States into countries like India, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Chile, and other high-performing regions.

Ingram Micro Cloud continually adds curated products and services to Cloud Marketplace across multiple categories—including communication and collaboration, security and backup and disaster recovery—so that resellers can take the guess work out of offering industry-proven solutions for their end customers. Ingram Micro Cloud also provides comprehensive support and technical expertise as needed, and as a result, the number of seat subscriptions is expected to rise.

“This phenomenal growth rate is a testament to the vital role we play as the largest cloud marketplace for the channel in the world,” said Nimesh Davé, president at Ingram Micro Cloud and CloudBlue. “It’s also an achievement that exemplifies how we’re successfully empowering resellers to do more as we launch our More as a Service brand campaign. And Cloud Marketplace is the one place resellers can go to find the technology they need to solve the world’s most challenging business problems—and the resources and support to monetize their own IP.”

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is an automated, end-to-end e-commerce platform that enables resellers to provision services within minutes, purchase preset bundles to increase their profit margin and streamline their back-office operations with consolidated control. Resellers can also leverage the automated Go-to-Market Hub to customize their marketing and sales collateral, enabling them to reduce time to market and increase revenue.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves over 10 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.