Maximus Awarded $13 Million OPM Contract for Retirement and Insurance Services Assistance

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus (NYSE:MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it has been awarded a contract from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for the Federal Annuitant Health Benefits Open Season Services, which allows Federal annuitants and their eligible dependents to make changes to their health, vision, and dental insurance benefits. The contract is for one-year, with four one-year options, valued at $13 million for the total contract period.

The five-year award enables Maximus to continue its long-term support of OPM’s Retirement and Insurance Services. Maximus will support OPM’s ability to provide Federal annuitants and their dependents, who are of retirement age and those with medical disabilities, the opportunity to change their health, vision, and dental insurance benefits enrollments via an online enrollment portal, over the phone or via paper enrollment form. Maximus will additionally keep annuitants informed about their enrollment options through mailings and an updated website.

The new contract includes the implementation of the Maximus Intelligent Assistant powered by Interactions (“Intelligent Assistant”) to provide annuitants with a modern self-service tool to manage their benefits. The Intelligent Assistant combines artificial intelligence and human understanding to allow annuitants to communicate naturally, enabling them to easily accomplish tasks via self-service, instead of requiring the assistance of a live agent.

“We are excited and honored to continue our 35-year partnership helping OPM in supporting federal retirees,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO of Maximus. “Federal employees, retirees and their dependents will benefit from our intelligent assistant solution which simplifies and streamlines the customer experience. We’re pleased to provide a critical step forward in ensuring these citizens quickly and effectively receive the benefits and services they deserve.”

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 35,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.