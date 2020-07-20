Grid4C and Trilliant Partner to Deliver Next Generation Smart Meter Analytics Technologies, Powered by AI

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilliant Networks, a global provider of leading Smart Grid and Smart City IoT solutions, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Grid4C to deploy its AI-powered solutions to Trilliant’s smart metering platform. Utilizing Trilliant’s expanded IIOT platform for Smart Grid and Smart City solutions, the partnership will enhance Trilliant’s ability to deliver real-time intelligence and analytics across all layers of technology to new and existing customers.

Grid4C’s AI grid edge solutions provide energy managers with real-time predictions and actionable insights for both their operations and customer-facing applications. When combined with Trilliant’s robust communications and edge device integrations for metering, distribution automation, street lighting, environmental monitoring, and much more, the platform delivers valuable aggregated data for applications. The data analytics further enhance the visibility of operational efficiency goals, improve proactive management of devices and assets, deliver insights into new revenue streams, and enhance security, enabling business outcomes and customer success.

“Partnering with Grid4C enhances Trilliant’s ability to provide accurate, real-time data and analytics to our customers,” says Steven Lupo, managing director for Trilliant, Canada. “Grid4C’s AI technology takes our solutions to the next level, enabling Trilliant to provide an even deeper level of customer service to our many trusted partners.”

At its core, Trilliant’s partnership with Grid4C will further enable a continuous stream of intelligent data from all layers of a utility’s or city’s deployed technologies. Unlike other products on the market, Trilliant’s platform will now provide managers with unlimited bandwidth to monitor the performance of applications in real-time.

“For more than 20 years Trilliant has been supporting some of the world’s largest utilities with their AMI and smart meter networking technologies, and we are excited to partner with them,” says Dr. Noa Ruschin-Rimini, Grid4C founder and CEO. “Our machine learning insights will be embedded into Trilliant’s technology, providing enhanced reliability for providers and customers while simultaneously conserving energy and saving pivotal resources.”

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things®. www.trilliant.com

About Grid4C

Selected as a leader in AI solutions for the energy industry by Greentech Media and Navigant Research, Grid4C empowers energy providers and consumers by enabling the power to foresee, leveraging advanced machine learning capabilities to deliver accurate, granular predictions, which are crucial for tackling the rising challenges of today's energy industry. Grid4C's plug-and-play solutions analyze the massive amounts of sub-hourly data collected from millions of smart meters and IoT data, and together with customer data, pricing information and more, deliver new revenue streams, enhance customer value, improve the efficiency of energy operations, and maximize profit. Its portfolio consists of Predictive Home Advisor, which includes non-intrusive household appliance fault prediction and load disaggregation capabilities, Predictive Operational Analytics, enabling better decisions for coordination of distributed energy resources with meter, sub-meter, and asset-level forecasting, and Predictive Customer Analytics, which targets and predicts adoption of new rate plans and utility programs, and more. For more information, please visit www.grid4c.com