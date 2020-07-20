ShopOne Signs Lease with Essential Retailer, Tractor Supply Company in Columbus, Ohio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. (“ShopOne” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator and manager of high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers, today announced it has signed a new lease with Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, to open at Burlington Plaza in Columbus, Ohio, in Fall 2020. Tractor Supply, which will take over the previously vacant space adjacent to Burlington (NYSE: BURL), will occupy approximately 31,637 square feet of space and use an adjacent 19,895 square feet as an outdoor display area. With this lease, Burlington Plaza is now 100 percent occupied.

“Tractor Supply is a widely-respected retailer across the United States, serving as a convenient one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. We are excited to welcome them into our portfolio and more importantly, this community,” said Bob Dake, Chief Operating Officer for ShopOne. “This lease reflects the strength and resiliency of our anchor leasing team and ShopOne’s ability to continue executing on our business plan in this challenging environment. Our relationship with Tractor Supply highlights our desire to work closely with retailers to advance their real estate strategies and find additional ways to help their business operate during this new normal. We look forward to Tractor Supply joining our retail lineup later this year.”

For more than 80 years, Tractor Supply has been passionate about serving its unique niche supporting the Out Here lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service. Once open, Tractor Supply will offer contactless curbside pickup, same-day and next-day delivery and mobile checkout options.

About ShopOne

ShopOne Centers REIT is a leading owner, operator and manager of high-quality shopping centers. The Company’s retail centers are located in established trade areas and are supported by a diverse mix of non-discretionary, value-oriented and grocery retailers. ShopOne is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy and pursuing value-enhancing redevelopment opportunities. To learn more about ShopOne, please visit www.ShopOne.com.