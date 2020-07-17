Eldorado Resorts Secures Approval From New Jersey Casino Control Commission in Connection With Its Pending Acquisition of Caesars Entertainment

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) announced that at a meeting today, the Company received approval from the New Jersey Casino Control Commission in connection with its pending acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), subject to applicable conditions. Eldorado and Caesars have received all required regulatory approvals necessary to close the merger.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-one properties in eleven states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Ohio. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature approximately 22,400 slot machines, VLTs and e-tables and approximately 640 table games, and over 11,200 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

