The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business Partner to Support the BlackNorth Initiative

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) today announced a partnership to work together in support of the BlackNorth Initiative. This collaboration will aim to lift all underrepresented entrepreneurs and businesspeople up, particularly those in the Black and Indigenous communities.

“ If you look at the groups who are the most disadvantaged in getting opportunities for advancement it is both Black and Indigenous people. That is fact,” said Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman of The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism. “ Given the circumstances, collaboration does not just make sense, it is critical. We look forward to working together to remove the barriers Blacks and Indigenous people face.”

CCAB builds bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, businesses, and communities through diverse programming, providing tools, training, network building, major business awards, and national events. As an organization that strives to build a new economy based on mutual respect and shared prosperity, CCAB stands in solidarity with the Black community.

“ CCAB is proud to partner with the Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and the BlackNorth initiative,” said Tabatha Bull, CEO & President of CCAB. “ We condemn racism and support the call to end violence. If history has taught us anything it’s that discrimination holds us all back and we must move forward and strengthen Black and Indigenous representation across the board.”

Together, the BlackNorth Initiative and CCAB are advocating for companies to commit to public targets to help support both Indigenous and Black employees.

REGISTER FOR THE BLACKNORTH INITIATIVE SUMMIT TODAY

The inaugural BlackNorth Initiative Summit will be held on July 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (ET). At the summit, leaders will be asked to sign a CEO Pledge committing their organizations to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism.

Register today to experience the BlackNorth Initiative summit with our incredible speakers, exclusive fireside chats and much more. Share or sign the CEO Pledge and submit to ceopledge@blacknorth.ca to participate.

About the BlackNorth Initiative:

The BlackNorth Initiative was created by the Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism to combat anti-Black systemic racism in Corporate Canada. The initiative challenges senior Canadian business leaders to commit their companies to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for all of those in the underrepresented BIPOC community.

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB)

Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. A national, non-partisan association, with a mission to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources and programs to its members to foster economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccab.com.