Fairfax Software Reaches Partnership with Hyland

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairfax Software and Hyland have partnered to provide the industry with the best in content management, payment processing, and process automation solutions. Fairfax Software is now an authorized Hyland Reseller, adding Hyland’s products, including its notable OnBase contented services platform, to Fairfax Software’s product portfolio.

Quick Modules by Fairfax Software, represents the latest in innovation and design, for the total information capture solution known worldwide for more than 25 years. OnBase, Hyland’s flagship product, is a content services platform designed to manage enterprise content, processes, and casework. Together, these two companies, and their respective software, provide best of breed solutions for their collective customers.

Fairfax Software is currently under contract with the Florida Department of Revenue where Fairfax’s Quick Modules and Hyland’s OnBase will work in tandem to deliver a complete document and remittance solution for the State of Florida to achieve its goals of modernization.

“We are elated with this new relationship with Hyland for the mutual benefits that it offers. The fit is natural and complementary. It allows for cross-fertilization among our respective client base, increases our footprint, and consolidates our position as complete 360 solution provider front-end to back-end,” said Steve Chahal, President and CEO of Fairfax Software. “Many of our existing clients can use the Power of One brought about by this alliance,” he continued.

Fairfax Software is a leader in hosted financial transaction processing and image-based data capture solutions, and secure work-from-home offerings with full data encryption, PCI, and SOC2 compliance on Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ: MSFT). In addition, Fairfax Software is the front-end financial transaction processing engine of choice for state and local governments with presence in thirty-seven states, and has successfully implemented its solutions providing efficiency and labor savings to over a hundred institutional clients worldwide.

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to focus on what they do best and deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Hyland boasts 19,000 lifetime customers, 30 offices worldwide, and more than half of 2019 Fortune 500 companies leveraging its products and solutions.