American Water Awarded $5.1M Contract to Rehabilitate the City of Camden’s Combined Sewer Regulators

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that its Contract Services Group, was awarded a $5.1 million contract by the City of Camden to rehabilitate 28 combined sewer regulators.

“American Water is proud to have been awarded the sewer rehabilitation project by the City,” said Mark McDonough, president, Military Services Group, American Water. “This important project, to be accomplished cooperatively with the City, will significantly reduce instances of local flooding and work to directly help improve the quality of life for residents and surrounding ecosystems.”

The combined sewer regulator project includes replacement, repairs, chamber cleaning and coating, and jetting of the adjoining sewer. Rehabilitation of the regulator chambers and equipment is a key component for alleviating significant flooding impacts experienced throughout the City of Camden.

“We are pleased to be making these critical improvements and confident in the ability of our partners at American Water to efficiently complete the sewer rehabilitation project,” said Camden Mayor Frank Moran. “Camden has realized unprecedented growth city-wide in recent years including significant upgrades to our City infrastructure. This $5.1 million investment by the City and American Water will immediately help to reduce local flooding and improve Camden’s ability to manage storm water resulting from future weather events. Many thanks to the project funders as these monies are helping to leverage billions of public-private dollars that are transforming Camden into a desirable 21st century City.”

A properly designed and operating mechanical regulator controls the amount of flow allowed to pass from the combined sewer into the intercepting line, and eventually to the treatment plant for treatment. Camden’s current combined sewer mechanical regulators are designed to pass a predetermined amount of flow to the interceptor at all times which can cause localized flooding instances during heavy rainfall events.

The $5.1 million project, funded by the New Jersey Water Bank (NJWB), is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The NJWB is a State Revolving Fund program jointly administered by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank and uses a combination of funds provided by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the DEP and the Infrastructure Bank to provide low interest loans to borrowers for environmental infrastructure projects. State Revolving Fund programs around the nation provide states and communities the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure protecting our valuable water resources nationwide.

