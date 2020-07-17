IP Infusion selected as a software provider for Telecom Infra Project Phoenix solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that it has been shortlisted as a software provider on a multi-operator RFI process for developing Phoenix, an operator designed solution within the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). TIP’s Phoenix is a L0/L1 disaggregated optical transponder/muxponder developed by the Open Optical and Packet Transport (OOPT) project group that will help operators leverage an ecosystem for faster innovation and lower costs while increasing capacity of their optical networks. Phoenix solution supports 400G that operators can deploy on top/together with their existing line systems to increase the capacity of their optical networks.

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations - from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders - that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity.

Phoenix has been designed for metro, core, and data center interconnection (DCI) applications, and is especially well-suited for service providers (MNOs and ISPs) and content providers. The Phoenix project has been driven by TIP to solve various network operator challenges including no interoperability between incumbent vendor solutions and between existing line system and transponders, reduced numbers of industry players, the constant need to increase capacity of optical networks, and the high installation and operational costs. This initiative is being led by six Tier-1 operators (Deutsche Telekom, MTN, NTT Communications, Telefónica, Telia Company, and Vodafone), with the target to have specification-compliant solutions ready for commercial deployments in 2021.

“We see Phoenix as a significant step towards the introduction of open optical networks where operators are working together on a common view on a partially disaggregated network solution where Phoenix solutions can be deployed,” said David Hutton, Chief Engineer of Telecom Infra Project. “IP Infusion is a key partner in the OOPT community and their operating system has proven a high level of performance and interoperability in other products like Cassini and DCSG. IP Infusion has been a great partner in other projects like Cassini so we are happy to see them also being part of the Phoenix RFI.”

“We are honored to be shortlisted for the Phoenix solution. As perators of optical networks move from the closed system approach to a future with fully disaggregated open optical networks, our OcNOS® disaggregated network operating system is an ideal solution for their consideration,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “OcNOS has already been deployed on the TIP Cassini optical transport platform in production networks and Phoenix is a natural extension of that activity. IP Infusion’s OcNOS with white box optical transport devices allows our customers a streamlined path to migrate to software-defined services, simplify network infrastructure and management, while future-proofing their networks as their business needs evolve.”

About the Telecom Infra Project

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world’s population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions - exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers - makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse members that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high quality connectivity that the world needs – now and in the decades to come. Find out more: www.telecominfraproject.com

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition, as well as a provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

