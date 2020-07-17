Intage and Trax Join Forces to Drive Digital Transformation of Japan’s Retail Industry With Breakthrough In-store Execution Solution for CPG Manufacturers

SINGAPORE & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intage Inc. and Trax Ltd, a leading provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail, today announced an alliance to drive the digital transformation of Japan’s retail industry, starting with the rollout of a holistic in-store execution solution to help CPG manufacturers improve their return on investment on trade and merchandising activations in store.

Through the alliance, CPG manufacturers in Japan can achieve a robust and reliable measurement of in-store execution through a combination of Intage’s Product Master Database and 800-strong field force, together with Trax’s computer vision and machine learning platforms. The integrated data streams deliver unique insights on in-store execution – often the missing link for CPG manufacturers in Japan – to accurately measure shelf compliance and implement timely actions to correct and optimize shelf conditions to maximize sales.

Dror Feldheim, chief commercial officer and co-founder of Trax, said, “At Trax, our mission is to digitize the physical world of retail. Powered by Trax’s retail computer vision capabilities and Intage’s research infrastructure, our alliance delivers an advanced in-store execution solution to help CPG manufacturers better understand their brand and category performance from shelf to promotion to check-out. Our customers are able to tighten execution controls in-store and leverage competitive insights to unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale.”

Ayumi Higaki, CEO of Intage Inc., said, “Starting with this solution, Intage intends to promote digital transformation of retail in Japan, through a data-driven approach powered by advanced technologies such as computer vision and artificial intelligence. While the retail environment is changing greatly, we have decided to take the lead to contribute to the industry’s restructuring and progress.”

According to Intage, retailers and CPG manufacturers often invest significant amounts to set up a sales floor, but poor shelf execution typically results in lost sales of up to ¥2,500 billion. “In-store is where shoppers are interacting with new products and deciding what to purchase. Back in the day, television advertising was perhaps the most effective way to introduce new products, but in the current climate, in-store shelf execution is more crucial than ever,” said Higaki.

In Japan, Intage provides CPG manufacturers with services such as Nationwide Retail Store Panel Survey and Nationwide In-store Promotion Survey, which are used for brand marketing and/or in-store promotions, as well as to understand the implementation status of in-store promotions and to measure their effectiveness.

Retailers and CPG manufacturers around the world leverage Trax’s in-store execution and retail analytics solutions and services to better manage on-shelf availability and optimize merchandising. These solutions are powered by proprietary fine-grained image recognition algorithms which convert photos of retail shelves into granular, actionable shelf and store-level insights.

About Trax

Trax Ltd is a leading provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail. Our computer vision, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms turn everyday shelf images into real-time, actionable insights that our customers leverage to optimize their in-store execution strategy and product availability. Simply put, we digitize the physical world of retail. Many of the world’s top CPG companies and retailers use our dynamic merchandising, in-store execution, market measurement, analytics and shelf monitoring solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. We began as pioneers in the retail computer vision space and we continue to lead the industry with innovation and excellence through our development of new advanced technologies and autonomous data collection methods. Trax is headquartered in Singapore with operations in over 90 markets worldwide. To learn more, visit www.traxretail.com.

About Intage Inc.

Intage Inc. is a long-time specialist in marketing, consumer panel and retail tracking research. Together with the Intage Group entities, the company harnesses its research, data collection & analysis, and system solution technologies to partner with clients in a broad range of industries, deliver strategic insights, and provide the actionable intelligence needed for their management and marketing decision-making processes in Japan, throughout Asia and around the world.