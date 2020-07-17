Velodyne Lidar Adds the “Smart” to Blue City Technology’s Smart City Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced a multi-year sales agreement with Blue City Technology, developer of a Smart City system for traffic monitoring. The Blue City Technology solution, equipped with Velodyne’s lidar sensors, helps improve road safety and mobility by providing real-time multi-modal traffic data and analytics to traffic lights.

Blue City Technology, an Automated with Velodyne partner, uses Velodyne Ultra Puck sensors to collect reliable, detailed traffic data about road users, including vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, while preserving anonymity. Velodyne’s lidar sensors do not identify individuals’ facial characteristics, a growing concern for civic applications. Lidar has an advantage in privacy over camera-only systems because lidar does not record details like hair and skin color. It is becoming more apparent that adding lidar to traffic systems is adding the “smart” to city traffic and pedestrian infrastructure.

Lidar can scan a large crowd of pedestrians and detect general but critical information such as movement trajectory, whether a child or person has fallen or is acting out of the ordinary, all without disclosing individual features. The Blue City Technology solution monitors roadway intersections so traffic systems can prioritize safe crossing of pedestrians and cyclists and better manage overall vehicle flow. The 360-degree field of view of the Ultra Puck enables the Blue City Technology system to use just one sensor in most cases to cover an entire intersection.

The Blue City Technology solution is deployed in multiple countries, including for traffic monitoring in Montreal and by the city of Kelowna, B.C. as part of a 5G Smart City solution in partnership with Rogers Communications and University of British Columbia. The Kelowna initiative seeks to improve how people move in the downtown area, increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“Velodyne’s lidar sensors are our preferred choice as they are helping us to deliver on our vision to improve the safety and efficiency in road networks,” said Asad Lesani, PhD, Co-founder and CEO, Blue City Technology. “The Velodyne lidar sensors collect traffic data in any weather and lighting conditions, no matter if it’s raining or snowing, or day or night. They allow our solution to help city governments to optimize commute times, and improve safety and planning.”

“Blue City Technology is emerging as a leader in the Intelligent Transportation Systems industry. Their innovative use of Velodyne’s lidar sensors to provide detailed information about traffic networks will enable a new era of smart infrastructure,” said Jon Barad, Vice President of Business Development, Velodyne Lidar. “By generating real-time and accurate detection of road users crossing an intersection and traffic congestion, we believe Blue City will improve peoples’ lives by making traffic systems more intelligent, efficient, safe and effective.”

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s founder, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Prime™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.