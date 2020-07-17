DSG Supports PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals with Unified Clinical Trial Software Platform for COVID-19 Trial

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DSG, Inc., a global leader of eClinical software solutions and services for the life sciences industry has successfully launched a COVID-19 study with PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals for its potentially pivotal clinical trial evaluating PB1046 as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for rapid clinical deterioration and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Understanding the urgent nature and the challenges faced by physicians looking for options to treat COVID-19 patients experiencing rapid deterioration, DSG and the PhaseBio team worked in unison to complete the full study build in a matter of days. Both teams leveraged their combined knowledge and experience to collaborate and identify the most effective way to get the study up and running as quickly as possible; at the same time, considering all future contingencies in order to efficiently conduct the trial as they navigate new realities raised by the pandemic. This system had to be adaptive and flexible to accommodate the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape.

The team used various modules from the unified eCaseLink™ platform, integrating virtual components such as eConsent and Remote Monitoring with traditional Randomization and EDC solutions to build a fast, comprehensive and intuitive clinical trial system. DSG’s team used an agile approach to accelerate the clinical study implementation by leveraging eCaseLink's configuration efficiencies with exceptional responsiveness of the team members and on-the-go flexibility. The PhaseBio team worked as an extension of the DSG team by providing guidance and real time feedback from various stakeholders. The operation teams provided inputs on the study challenges and collaborated in finding optimal solutions to build the ideal system in a very short amount of time.

“We are committed to providing solutions using our innovative clinical software and resources in an effort to expedite clinical trials in the fight against COVID-19,” said Elias Tharakan, Chief Technology Officer at DSG. “But at the end of the day, a successful trial is built by people through collaboration and teamwork.”

The clinical trial system, incorporating multiple modules and third-party integrations within DSG’s unified platform, was successfully rolled out to clinical sites and participants are currently being enrolled, randomized and dosed efficiently within the system.

“The DSG team is thankful for the opportunity to partner with PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and to be a part of the solution to find a treatment for COVID-19,” said Tony Varano, CEO at DSG. “This is a great achievement for both teams and I would like to thank all the team members, from both companies, who worked on this study for their exceptional work and dedication.”

About DSG

DSG, Inc. is a leading eClinical software provider with a unified suite of innovative technology solutions for the clinical research community. DSG’s eCaseLink software platform, provides one of the fastest solutions to achieve clinical study goals. First introduced in 1999, eCaseLink combines Participant Registration, eConsent, EDC, eSource, Remote Monitoring, Telehealth, IRT/IWRS/RTSM, eCOA/ePRO, Risk-Based Monitoring, CTMS, Site Payment and Safety into a single unified system that is module-based and site/patient-centric. DSG provides intuitive tools for data collection, facilitating mid-study changes without any downtime. The eCaseLink platform allows for rapid implementation, flexible data collection, real-time data review, superior data accuracy, and the quickest database lock.