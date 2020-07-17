Tymeshift Releases Book Inspired by the CX Community

FAIRFIELD, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tymeshift, creator of a powerful WFM solution for the modern age, has announced the publication of their book Undefined World.

Undefined World contains real and relatable CX stories to help unite the support community and illuminate the importance of careers in the field. It follows the stories of seven people who each used a role in customer support as a springboard for their career. With a foreword by Tymeshift’s founder, David Birchmier, and career journey insight from professionals who work at Zendesk, Shopify, Postmates, Talkdesk, Farfetch, and LevelUp, readers will learn about the diverse career paths that can stem from CX roles.

Elisa Reggiardo, Tymeshift’s Chief Brand Officer (CBO), was inspired to co-author the project with writer, Alexa Huth, after reflecting on her own career journey, “When I was young, I trained to be a professional ballerina. Now, I’m a CBO. It’s not something I ever would have expected to be doing, and I feel like that’s a pretty common sentiment. So many people find their dream careers by taking non-linear paths, and I wanted to showcase that. I think it’s really important that people don’t feel locked into one career track.”

While the book focuses on professionals who started their careers in customer support, the message is intended for a broader audience of modern job seekers. “I would highly recommend this book to individuals who are just entering the workforce or have found themselves to be "stuck". In this book, you will find that you will not, and should not, have all the answers right now -- and that's OK!” - Natalie Mercuri via Amazon

Tymeshift will be offering free copies of the hardcover book for a limited time. The paid eBook version is currently available in the Amazon Kindle Store, and the audiobook will be available in the Audible marketplace in the coming weeks.

To reserve a free copy, visit http://undefined-world.com/ or contact undefinedworld@tymeshift.com.

