Tractor Supply Launches Animal Feed in Partnership with The Incredible Dr. Pol

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company has joined forces with Dr. Jan Pol, star of the hit television series The Incredible Dr. Pol, to release new animal feed for horses, rabbits, goats and chickens. The rural lifestyle retailer is offering the line of animal feed in select stores and online for shipping nationwide.

This new line of wholesome blends is gently cooked and extruded into unique shapes that help improve food intake and digestion. Available exclusively at Tractor Supply, the higher caloric density results in reduced feeding costs and longer shelf life. Produced in the United States, the feed is designed to nourish animals from the inside out.

“We know our customers are dedicated to their pets and animals,” said Matt McGrath, Vice President and Senior Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “With his experience and genuine love for animals, partnering with Dr. Pol and offering his horse, rabbit, goat and chicken feed was a natural choice for us to extend to our customers and continues our commitment to providing the highest quality products in our stores.”

Dr. Pol is a respected veterinarian and multimedia star. In The Incredible Dr. Pol, viewers travel with Dr. Pol across rural Michigan as he cares for family pets and livestock in need of his expertise and kindness. The show continues to break ratings records for the Nat Geo WILD network. The 17th season premiered in July, and all previous episodes are now available on Disney+.

“I’ve been a veterinarian for nearly 50 years and always get asked what food I recommend. That's why I’m very excited to introduce my revolutionary animal feed line of high quality, low waste and superior animal nutrition products,” stated Dr. Pol. “Tractor Supply is the nation’s premier feed retailer, and I’m honored for my feed to be made available at such an important retailer for animal owners.”

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s partnership with Dr. Pol and the animal feed, visit TractorSupply.com or follow along on Tractor Supply’s Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 33,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 1,863 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Dr. Pol

“In this business, it is totally unpredictable what you’re going to get, day to day. Animals don’t wait to get sick, and they don’t take appointments. They get sick, and they need to be seen. So, some days, you’re gonna go in, and there’s gonna be nothing going on. And other days, you’re gonna go in, and you can’t run fast enough.”– Dr. Jan Pol

With nearly 50 years of veterinary experience, Dr. Pol is a pioneer in treating animals. He is also the star of Nat Geo WILD’s #1 hit television series, The Incredible Dr. Pol, which follows the doctor on his routine 14-hour workdays treating both pets and livestock in rural Michigan. The Incredible Dr. Pol, soon to debut its 17th season, continues to break ratings records for the network and surprise viewers with Dr. Pol’s witty and charming, no-nonsense approach to animal care.

Dr. Pol immigrated from the Netherlands to the United States in 1971. After ten years of practice, he moved to Weidman, Michigan, in 1981 and founded Pol Veterinary Services out of his garage with his wife, Diane. With a down-to-earth, practical approach to veterinary medicine, Dr. Pol grew his practice from a humble start to one with over 25,000 clients.

Specializing in large farm animals, Dr. Pol treats horses, pigs, cows, sheep, alpacas, goats, rabbits, chickens and even an occasional reindeer. A true friend of the farmer, he works tirelessly to ensure that the diminishing population of family farmers remains in business. He plays an integral role in keeping farmers’ livestock healthy and their businesses profitable. Dr. Pol works with many 4-H groups and feels every child should grow up with a furry friend. He is also an advocate for affordable pet care.

