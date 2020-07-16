State of Arkansas Awards Periscope Holdings Statewide eProcurement Project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Department of Transformation and Shared Services (TSS) and Periscope Holdings announced today that the State of Arkansas will implement the entire suite of Periscope procure-to-pay solutions across all its state and local agencies. Phase I of the project, branded ARBuy by the state department, was successfully launched in less than 60 days. The procurement transformation project will save money, improve transparency, and empower local businesses throughout Arkansas.

“This tool is another step in transforming the way the state does business so that we are even more transparent and efficient,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “In adopting a unified procurement system, the Department of Transformation and Shared Services simplifies the process and saves taxpayers time and money.”

“The Periscope team is honored to partner with Arkansas to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent,” said Brian Utley, CEO at Periscope Holdings. “Arkansas will become our 8th state to benefit from fully automated workflows, unprecedented spend visibility, cost savings and increased bid participation from small and local businesses.”

Arkansas joins over 1,000 public sector Periscope Holdings customers, such as the State of Oregon, State of Nevada and MMCAP Infuse. Arkansas has already implemented and launched phase I of the ARBuy project and will implement the entire suite of Periscope eProcurement solutions, including the newest products, Periscope Marketplace and Periscope Reconciler. The Periscope Marketplace will facilitate comparison shopping and best value purchasing across Arkansas’s own contracts, those managed by other public sector organizations, cooperative contracts, and the open market – all in one place. The Periscope Reconciler will provide Arkansas suppliers an easy, efficient way to track sales and fees.

“Arkansas is delighted to collaborate with Periscope Holdings to implement a state-of-the-art digital procurement system. I am proud of our team at the Department of Transformation and Shared Services that worked diligently on implementing the ARBuy system in record time. Our Department continually strives to find efficiencies and improve state processes,” said TSS Secretary Amy Fecher. “ARBuy is one more way we are keeping our promise of improving services and saving Arkansans money.”

About the Department of Transformation and Shared Services

The Department of Transformation and Shared Services (TSS) was established in 2019 following the passage of Act 910 for the purpose of creating a more efficient government through epic service delivery and collaboration across state government. The Department is comprised of the Office of the Secretary, the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Office, the Division of Building Authority, the Division of Information Systems, the Employee Benefits Division, the Office of Personnel Management, and the Office of State Procurement.

About Periscope Holdings

Founded in 2001, Periscope Holdings is transforming public sector procurement with technology and solutions exclusively for public sector buyers and suppliers. Driven by a purpose to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent, Periscope Holdings is trusted by more than 500,000 suppliers and powers more US government eProcurement systems than other eProcurement provider, including 8 states. Visit www.periscopeholdings.com to learn more.