LawPay Launches Integration with Big Law Legal Tech Solution Aderant

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AffiniPay, the technology behind the payment solutions LawPay, CPACharge, AffiniPay for Associations and DesignPay, are excited to announce a new payment integration agreement with Aderant for Expert clients.

AffiniPay’s Custom Solutions Team, a branch of their engineering organization that works directly with individual law firms to discover and meet their unique payment needs, will work side-by-side with Aderant to build a seamless payment integration that streamlines the acceptance, compliance, accounting and reconciliation process for firms using Aderant’s Expert practice management solution. Once complete, AffiniPay will work with each individual law firm to further customize it to fit with their specific AR process.

Aderant Expert legal software enables agility within law firms of all sizes around the globe. Aderant is also the #1 choice for law practice management software among the AmLaw 200.

“LawPay is well-known as the industry leader in legal payments,” said Randy Taylor, Senior Director, Global Marketing at Aderant. “Partnering with their team is a natural fit and will provide added options to our users.”

LawPay’s payment platform was developed specifically for lawyers with the input of state bars and their ethics committees to ensure earned and unearned legal fees are properly separated and trust accounts are protected against any third-party debiting. LawPay has 50+ ISV integrations powering payments for some of the largest professional service firms in the US and Canada.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aderant and have the opportunity to continue powering payments for some of the largest firms in the country,” said Tom West, CEO of AffiniPay. “We know that together, our teams will make remarkable strides in legal tech.”

More information about the integration is available at lawpay.com/aderant.

About Aderant

Aderant, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a global industry leader in providing comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies, a constituent of the S&P 500 ®, Fortune 1000 ® and the Russell 1000 ® indices.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay develops industry-specific online tools for legal, accounting and association professionals to accept payments quickly and securely. AffiniPay was established in Austin, Texas more than a decade ago and has become one of the fastest-growing financial technology companies in the United States, powering the market-leading LawPay, CPACharge and AffiniPay for Associations online payment tools. These solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 professionals with more than 150 strategic partnerships, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.