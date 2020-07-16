Plymouth Rock Assurance Fuels Growth through New Affinity Partnership with Connecticut Society of CPAs

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is pleased to announce its new affiliation with the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants (CTCPA), to offer members discounted car insurance. This program will be available to CTCPA members in Connecticut and New York.

“One of the many benefits of CTCPA membership is the impressive suite of exclusive money-saving discounts and benefits we offer our members,” said CTCPA Executive Director Bonnie Stewart. “This partnership with Plymouth Rock adds a discounted option for car insurance, furthering our mission to support the CTCPA community.”

Beyond discounted auto insurance and top-quality coverage, through the affinity partnership CTCPA members also have access to exclusive Plymouth Rock programs and services including Door to Door Valet Claim Service®, and support from our Crashbusters® Mobile Claim Service.

“Sometimes it can be challenging for drivers to find comprehensive and affordable auto insurance that fits their needs and wallets,” said Tom Lyons Chief Operations Officer, Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. “We are thrilled to offer this discount program to CTCPA members to not only help them save money, but also give them solid insurance coverage, unique benefits, and peace of mind. This relationship also builds on our vision to partner with exceptional professional organizations in the Northeast to help enhance their member and professional benefits.”

For more information about the CTCPA affinity program visit, www.plymouthrock.com/ctcpa.

