European Industry Leaders From Energy, Mobility & Sustainability Join Energy Impact Partners Global Innovation Platform

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Impact Partners (EIP), the global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future, has announced the formation of a European Coalition to advance new technologies and tackle climate change. EIP works closely with its investors -- more than 25 of the largest, most innovative, and environmentally conscious energy and industrial companies as well as climate-investors -- to develop cutting-edge solutions across four continents through a unique collaborative model. The EIP network collaborates by sharing insights, investing in innovative and transformative businesses, and then amplifying entrepreneurs' growth through dedicated partnerships.

“Our proven model is based on collaboration, learning, and sharing -- and it can only thrive with the right partners. We are thrilled to see some of the most innovative European players and AGL, the leading utility in Australia, join our mission as founding members.”

- Matthias Dill, CEO & Managing Director Europe for Energy Impact Partners

“Energy Impact Partners’ unique set up with strong focus in collaboration, partnerships and creating valuable insights is an efficient way to strengthen Fortum’s presence in global energy innovation ecosystem. As a partner, Fortum will gain early access to new business models and solutions in both European and US markets. The aim is to be in the frontlines in finding, piloting and scaling the innovations with potential to change the energy sector as we know it.”

- Arun Aggarwal, SVP of Fortum’s Business Technology unit

The newly formed European Coalition complements EIP’s proven North American model with investors from four continents and provide unparalleled insights for its partners and global market access for its portfolio. The coalition encompasses over 25 industrials with revenues exceeding the combined sales of Amazon, Facebook and Google and access to more than 200 million households.

“We look forward to learning, collaborating and defining the energy landscape of the future. Innovation is a global business and by collaborating we can tackle future challenges more effectively.”

- Urban Keussen, CTO of EWE and Chairman of the European Coalition

“To halt climate change, we need to make an impact now. By bringing together industry, capital and visionaries we have the best chance to succeed. We look forward to working with EIP in Norway and beyond.”

- Siri Kalvig, CEO of Nysno Climate Investments and Chair of EIP’s ESG Committee

"Climate related technologies are progressing at an impressive pace, both in Europe and globally. By partnering with EIP we get the chance to both contribute to the development and learn from the achievements of other interesting companies. The investment strengthens our position towards new energy related markets and ideas and helps us stay in the forefront in terms of smarter and more climate friendly energy solutions."

- Ståle Gjersvold, CEO at TrønderEnergi

"AGL is happy to extend our valued partnership with EIP. We have been impressed with the EIP model and we’re confident it will be successful in the European markets.”

- Simon Moorfield, Executive General Manager at AGL

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners (EIP) is a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward-looking energy and industrial companies to advance innovation. With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, credit and infrastructure – and has a team of more than 45 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, Cologne and soon Oslo. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com. EIP’s network has over 25 partners including Southern Company, Xcel Energy, Fortis, Duke Energy, Tennessee Valley Authority Asset Retirement Trust, Emera, APS, NYSNO, TronderEnergi, EWE, Enterprise Holdings, Fortum, Evergy, OG&E, Ameren, TC Energy, Alliant Energy, Avista, National Grid, PTT, TEPCO, AGL, 1898&co and MGE.