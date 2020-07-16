Reevx Labs Launches ReevxLabs.com, an Online Hub for Emerging Entrepreneurs, Artists and Small Non-Profits in New England and Mid-Atlantic Local Communities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reevx Labs, an innovative and dynamic community hub powered by Berkshire Bank that supports emerging entrepreneurs, artists and non-profits, announced today the official launch of its online hub and community platform. ReevxLabs.com brings together a welcoming, inclusive online space to make new connections, explore collaboration opportunities and access resources to help entrepreneurs, artists, small businesses and non-profit organizations succeed. Marking the launch, Reevx Labs also announced an inaugural partnership with the Boston Public Library’s Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center (KBLIC), which will provide access to the library’s expert staff and business resources.

“ We are thrilled to launch ReevxLabs.com at a time when social distancing is necessary and many individuals, small businesses and organizations find it particularly difficult to make connections or find support. Berkshire is the first bank to launch an online community platform, such as Reevx Labs, and we believe that our mission is more relevant and desired than ever," said Malia Lazu, Executive Vice President and Chief Culture and Experience Officer at Berkshire Bank. “ We are particularly excited to announce a key partnership with the Boston Public Library as part of this initiative. This collaboration, the first of many we are planning, will provide valuable content and educational resources to our members, as we work together to empower the people who build our local communities.”

Reevx Labs operates with a commitment to banking the underbanked with dignity and a guiding belief that by disrupting the traditional barriers to capital – financial, social and business know-how – we can build new economies that change our communities and our world.

“ We are proud to work with Reevx Labs and Berkshire Bank in their mission to better our communities across the region by supporting the entrepreneurs, artists and small organizations within them. As the country’s oldest public library system, the Boston Public Library deeply appreciates how knowledge, when it is shared, empowers people and communities and builds equity. We’re especially excited to share the extensive business resources and know-how of the Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center – and its staff – with the dynamic makers and doers who make up the Reevx Labs community,” said Gregor Smart, Curator at KBLIC.

The Boston Public Library will provide weekly content on ReevxLabs.com and offer additional educational services for members including:

Book recommendations: Library staff will send suggested topics by and for small business owners and entrepreneurs, themed by month.

Open hours: A business librarian will be available on a regular basis by videochat to answer questions about business and non-profit resources at the library, including information about grants.

YouTube series: Beginning late June, library staff will host an online series discussing various business topics and answering questions submitted by viewers.

About Reevx Labs and ReevxLabs.com

Reevx Labs is part of Berkshire Bank’s continued commitment to bettering the communities we serve and revolutionizing the banking experience as consumer behaviors, expectations and needs shift. Through our partnerships with various nonprofits and community stakeholders, we provide programming and educational experiences to assist individuals, entrepreneurs, emerging businesses and nonprofits with their growth.

Reevx Labs features a series of free co-working sites for the community with the goal of creating spaces where entrepreneurs and nonprofits can connect with their peers and access Berkshire’s MyBankers for support of their financial needs, as they pursue their missions. Each Reevx Lab takes on a unique approach informed by the needs of the surrounding community, providing opportunities to build solutions together.

Now this is also available in all markets through our brand-new online hub, ReevxLabs.com! Created for local communities and the people who live and work in them, ReevxLabs.com offers resources and support for emerging entrepreneurs, artists, and small non-profit organizations. The Labs operate with a commitment to banking the underbanked with dignity and a guiding belief that by disrupting the traditional barriers to resources, we can build new economies that change our communities and our world.

Our multiple sections include a Watch This page where we have assembled various types of content designed to educate, motivate and entertain. Our MyBankers, a complimentary industry-leading personalized concierge banking service, shares tips on items such as small business entrepreneurship and buying your first home. In addition, they share a collection of featured health and wellness business owners showing you how to keep your mind and body healthy while excelling in the fast-moving business space. We have even curated playlists to inspire productivity!

In Learn This we embodied the “it takes a village” mindset and assembled a series of articles covering everything from Black Wall Street to a guide on how best to create and manage a budget. Our continually updated site will give entrepreneurs and individuals everything needed to power them today, tomorrow and beyond.

The Reevx Labs ecosystem provides many ways to get involved and support movements. From utilizing our suite of socially responsible 21st century banking products, to unique programs allowing for direct contributions to your local community. Reevx Labs empowers everyone to be part of the solution.

About Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank is transforming into a 21st century community bank with $13.2 billion in assets. We are pursuing purpose driven performance based on our Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture.

Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance services through 130 branch offices in New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Commerce Bank, a division of Berkshire Bank. Berkshire Bank was awarded the Top Corporate Steward Citizen award by the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation in 2019. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. To learn more, visit www.berkshirebank.com, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and, LinkedIn.

About BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Established in 1848, the Boston Public Library is a pioneer of public library service in America. It was the first large free municipal library in the United States; the first public library to lend books; the first to have a branch library; and the first to have a children’s room.

The Boston Public Library of today features the Central Library in Copley Square and twenty-five neighborhood branches, serving nearly 4 million visitors per year and millions more online. All of its programs and exhibitions are free to all and open to the public.

The Boston Public Library is a department of the City of Boston, under the leadership of Mayor Martin J. Walsh. To learn more, visit bpl.org.

Member FDIC.