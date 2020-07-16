CyberLink and Municipal Parking Services Partner to Bring FaceMe® Facial Recognition to Sentry Health Kiosks™

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced a partnership integrating its facial recognition software development kit (SDK) FaceMe®, into Sentry Health Kiosks™ by Municipal Parking Services, Inc. (MPS). The integration enables the touchless kiosks to verify the identity of individuals through facial recognition, detect whether or not a person is wearing a mask properly, identify someone with high temperature and recognize gesture-based responses, such as head nodding and shaking, to answer health questions.

MPS launched the Sentry Health Kiosk™ to provide best-in-class safety and health assurance for individuals. The kiosks are designed to help mitigate the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 in both public and private premises by automatically reporting body temperature, mandating hand sanitizer, managing access control and creating a comprehensive audit trail. Now equipped with FaceMe® facial recognition technology, the kiosk can not only identify someone even when wearing a mask, but also identify if they’re wearing a mask at all and if they are wearing it properly.

“As businesses and workplaces reopen, and warnings of the virus continue to loom, we have seen a bolstered demand in solutions that empower companies to open their doors with confidence, while also meeting proper health and safety requirements,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “Municipal Parking Services is a leading provider of access control technology and we are proud to join forces and supply FaceMe® technology for the revolutionary Sentry Health Kiosk™ so that enterprise, government and academic organizations can all do their part to stymie the spread.”

“CyberLink is the perfect partner for us to work with because they, like us, are committed to building a safer workplace,” said Joe Caldwell, the Co-Founder of Municipal Parking Services. “With CyberLink’s advanced FaceMe® facial recognition engine, the Sentry Health Kiosk™ checks all the boxes needed to not only ensure safe access to protect employees, visitors, business partners and the entire community against health threats, but also verify an individual’s credentials. Our kiosk offers everyone peace of mind.”

FaceMe® provides an edge-based, cross platform SDK, including Windows, Linux, Android and iOS, which is suitable for IoT & AIoT hardware to deploy facial recognition, as well as software applications requiring facial recognition. Its engine is one of the most accurate in the world according to the authoritative NIST’s Facial Recognition Vendor Test. FaceMe’s® high accuracy, flexibility and security makes it the leading facial recognition engine available on the market today.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com. For information about FaceMe®, visit www.cyberlink.com/faceme.

About Municipal Parking Services (MPS)

Founded in 2009, Municipal Parking Services (MPS) is a leader in automated unattended touchless payment and enforcement systems for both public and private institutions. MPS has invested tens of millions of dollars developing the advanced Sentry parking management platform. Sentry is a patented vehicle detection and parking technology platform. It uniquely enables significant improvements in parking payment compliance and provides remote monitoring and enforcement, all within an enterprise-class cloud-based software management system. It also provides Smart City capabilities involving safety and security, messaging, communications, environmental monitoring, advertising, and data analytics.

Sentry Health Kiosk is a division of MPS focused on detection, safety and access control technologies for retailers, manufacturers, public institutions, educational institutions, healthcare settings and the sports and entertainment industries.

For more information on the Sentry Health Kiosk please visit www.sentryhealth.life for more product details and specifications.

Please visit www.mpspark.com for more information about Municipal Parking Services.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.