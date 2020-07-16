Toronto Zoo Announces Facedrive as a Sustainable Rideshare Partner for its Scenic Drive-Thru Safari Experience

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD), a “people-and-planet first” eco-friendly rideshare, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Toronto Zoo’s Scenic Drive-Thru Safari as the sustainable rideshare partner. Guests will be able to purchase exclusive “Eco-Safari Experience” tickets, which will include Toronto Zoo Scenic Safari passes and Facedrive rides to and from the Toronto Zoo. The tickets will be available on the Facedrive Marketplace website.

Amid the pandemic, the Toronto Zoo announced the opening of a new drive-thru model for visitors to enjoy the Zoo from the safety of their own vehicle. Since its opening on May 23, 2020, the model has received overwhelming support among Torontonians and allowed the Zoo to welcome an average of 1,100 vehicles a day. The partnership between Facedrive and the Toronto Zoo is aimed at extending the offer to the visitors who don’t have or want to use their own vehicle.

“Toronto’s Zoo is always looking for new and exciting ways to make experiences more accessible to our community. This innovative partnership with Facedrive provides another opportunity for our guests to enjoy their Zoo from the safety of their vehicles,” said Dolf DeJong, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Zoo.

Facedrive’s “people-and-planet-first” business model is designed to offset carbon emissions for every ride taken in hybrid and gasoline-powered vehicles, which is achieved by planting trees in the areas where the platform is operating. Facedrive’s innovative, state-of-the-art, in-app algorithm calculates estimated CO2 emissions for each car journey and allocates a monetary value to local organizations to plant trees. Last year alone, Facedrive planted over 3,500 trees together with Forests Ontario, its local planting partner in Toronto and the GTA. Facedrive’s ESG (environmental, social and governance) mandate will allow visitors to enjoy a local attraction in a more sustainable and ethical way.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with the Toronto Zoo on its inaugural Scenic Safari Drive-Thru experience. It will allow guests to access our Zoo’s full viewing experience with the help of Facedrive’s eco-friendly rideshare platform in order and in line with our commitment to protect and preserve our planet,” said Facedrive’s Chief Executive Officer Sayan Navaratnam.

“At Facedrive, we believe that every little thing one does to help the planet adds up. We can collectively work together to make a difference by doing simple things such as choosing sustainable transportation options. It is through these contributions to both people and the planet that Facedrive seeks to position itself as a rideshare platform of choice for the environmentally-conscious consumer,” added Navaratnam.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” platform offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. Facedrive rideshare was the first to offer green transportation solutions in the TaaS space, planting thousands of trees and giving users a choice between EVs, hybrids and conventional vehicles. Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless deliveries of healthy foods right to consumers’ doorsteps. Facedrive Health develops innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges of the day. Facedrive is changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

About Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo’s mission is to connect people, animals and conservation science to fight extinction and our vision is a world where wildlife and wild spaces thrive.

More than a tourist attraction, the Toronto Zoo boasts a number of leading programs for helping wildlife and their natural habitats – from species reintroduction to reproductive research. A world-class educational center for people of all ages, the Toronto Zoo is open every day except December 25 and attracts approximately 1.2 million guests each year.

Toronto Zoo is accredited by Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The Zoo has also achieved the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC) Certificate of Good Animal Practice® and is inspected by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA).

For more information about the Scenic Safari, visit www.torontozoo.com/scenicsafari/.

Facedrive Inc.

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400, Scarborough, ON, Canada M1H 3E3

www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Facedrive’s Filing Statement dated August 28, 2019 for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.