Folloze Inks Deal with Microsoft to Enhance Account-Based Marketing for B2B Companies

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Folloze today announced it has joined the Microsoft ISV Connect program and signed a Business Applications agreement with Microsoft. Folloze also announced the release of Folloze ABM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 to support Account-Based Marketing for B2B companies. Folloze ABM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a powerful solution which combines Folloze’s Personalized Marketing Platform with the growing Dynamics 365 business application platform, designed for collaborative marketing and sales go-to-market motions.

Over the past few years, the B2B customer journey has - mirroring consumer behavior - become highly self-service and self-driven, leading vendors to shift from a vendor-centric to customer-centric mode of marketing and selling. Account-Based Marketing (ABM) has emerged as the most effective growth strategy by focusing on the customers and prospects that will generate the highest revenue.

However, according to the recent “State of ABM” study published by Canam Research, while ABM requires that prospects are guided on a personalized, individual buying journey, the road to effective ABM is blocked by numerous gaps in the martech stack, as well as a perceived or real failure to execute. The study found that 51% of respondents said they struggle to create personalized experiences at the account and vertical level, over 21% don’t create personalized experiences at all, and over 31% say they must personalize manually.

The Folloze offering is purpose-built to simplify and speed execution of account- and customer-centric programs so that more B2B organizations can benefit. Folloze ABM for Dynamics 365 provides an entirely new way for companies to engage their accounts with highly relevant and personalized experiences across the entire buying journey and supported through a collaborative marketing and sales process.

The combined solution builds a robust, content-rich, personalized destination for each account, placing sellers in a consultative role with customers and accelerating deals by helping establish trust, identify the most sellable use case, and determine next steps based upon knowing exactly what value to add, how and when.

Folloze ABM for Dynamics 365 facilitates sales and marketing alignment. Marketers can easily design and build high-impact campaigns that are then delivered directly by the salesforce. By leveraging deep analytics, go-to-market teams can automatically create more of the content and messaging that are genuinely engaging customers.

According to Etai Beck, CEO and Co-founder at Folloze, “An Account-Based Experience is a highly tailored online destination that serves an account with bespoke messaging, content, offers, and other useful information. This customer-centric enablement has proven its ability to create competitive advantage for our customers and will become the new norm of the modern buyer experience. And that’s the beauty of combining forces with Microsoft - together our solutions provide the fastest, easiest, and most cost-effective way to deploy these experiences at any scale.”

Steve Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to see industry expertise applied to Microsoft Dynamics 365 offerings to create innovative solutions. Folloze is able to individualize customer engagement at any scale with their Personalized Marketing Platform solution, ABM for Microsoft Dynamics 365.”

Folloze ABM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 is available immediately, and Folloze and Microsoft will be co-selling the combined offering in order to maximize its availability to enterprises. Additional joint solutions, including Folloze ABM plus Microsoft Outlook, will also be jointly made available.

