Walgreens and DoorDash Announce On-Demand Delivery Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO & DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens and DoorDash, the nation’s leading last-mile logistics platform, today announced a new collaboration to offer on-demand delivery to customers in select cities with plans to expand to markets throughout the country. Today, customers in the Chicago, Atlanta and Denver areas can order on-demand delivery from Walgreens through the DoorDash app and website, selecting from an assortment of more than 2,300 convenience, health and wellness items. By the end of summer 2020, Walgreens and DoorDash plan to offer more than 5,000 items for delivery on the DoorDash platform, and will expand the service to other major markets starting with Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Sacramento and Seattle.

“Our collaboration with DoorDash is the latest example of our ongoing focus on enhancing our customer experience with new convenient, accessible and safe shopping and delivery options,” said Stefanie Kruse, vice president, digital commerce and omni-channel at Walgreens. “We continue to offer additional ways to get essential retail products into the hands of customers at their door stoop or wherever and whenever is most convenient for them.”

Items available for delivery today in the Chicago, Atlanta and Denver areas include select over-the-counter medications, and other household essentials and convenience products from Walgreens stores. Customers within range of a participating Walgreens store available for delivery can visit the DoorDash mobile app or go to www.doordash.com to place an order.

“We’re thrilled to announce our collaboration with Walgreens to make convenience items more accessible to the local communities we serve,” said Fuad Hannon, Head of New Verticals at DoorDash. “Walgreens offers an unmatched assortment of health and beauty, grocery and convenience essentials, and we look forward to continuing our growth beyond food to offer millions of Americans access to thousands of Walgreens items on-demand. In light of the ongoing crisis, we will continue to provide customers with access to the supplies they need to maintain a well-cared for and healthy at-home environment.”

Walgreens is available on DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service that offers members unlimited free delivery fees and reduced service fees from hundreds of thousands of local and national businesses nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on orders of products from Walgreens of $12 or more.

To celebrate this new collaboration with Walgreens, DoorDash is offering customers 20% off of Walgreens items via the DoorDash app and website on their first order of $15 or more (up to $5 maximum savings).

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

*© 2019, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.