J.Jill Announces Forbearance Agreements Extension with Lenders

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE JILL) (“the Company”), today announced that the Company and its lenders have amended the Company’s existing Forbearance Agreements, dated as of June 15, 2020 (the “Existing Forbearance Agreements”) to extend the forbearance period, providing additional time for J.Jill and its lenders to complete negotiations. The forbearance period has been extended until July 23, 2020.

"We remain engaged in productive discussions with our lenders, and today, our lenders extended the forbearance period under the existing forbearance agreements, which provides additional time for us to complete negotiations," Jim Scully, J.Jill Interim CEO, commented. "We are making progress with the negotiations and expect a resolution soon."

As previously announced on June 15, 2020, the Company entered into the two Existing Forbearance Agreements (as amended, the “Forbearance Agreements”) with the lenders under its ABL and term loan credit facilities. The Existing Forbearance Agreements are described in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the SEC on June 15, 2020, and available on the SEC's Edgar website as well as the Company's website, which includes the full text of the agreement as an exhibit.

Under the amendments to the Existing Forbearance Agreements, the respective lenders have agreed not to exercise any rights and remedies until July 23, 2020 so long as, among other things, the Company otherwise remains in compliance with its credit facilities and complies with the terms of the Forbearance Agreements.

In conjunction with amendments to the Existing Forbearance Agreements, the Company now plans to file its fiscal first quarter 10-Q on July 31, 2020.

About J.Jill

