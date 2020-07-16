Technologent Uses Netformx Application Suite to Provide Outstanding Customer Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif. & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netformx®, a leader supporting the IT solutions lifecycle from pre-sales to renewals for IT solution and service providers, vendors, and distributors, announced today that Technologent®, a premier provider of information technology solutions and services for Fortune 1000 companies, is using the Netformx Application Suite to optimize velocity and margin.

With its rapid growth in deals, Technologent found that manual sales processes were too time-consuming, inaccurate, and inconsistent. To achieve scale they chose the Netformx Application Suite’s Partner Incentive Tool, VIP Calculator, and ChannelXpert to manage and automate their pre- and post-sales processes.

Rather than manually retrieving data from numerous decentralized vendor databases and tools, the Netformx Application Suite accesses them automatically, applies complex analytics, enables “what-if” analysis and forecasts, and provides seamlessly integrated single-pane-of-glass views. These enable Technologent, a Gold Certified Cisco Partner, to quickly provide accurate customer proposals and increase their competitiveness through analysis and optimization of rebates and discounts. Automated Netformx tools provide standard and trackable processes that create consistency across all engineers and regions. Managers and directors have quick and easy access to insights and reports on their business through Netformx cloud-based applications.

Technologent is a Global Provider of Edge-to-EdgeTM Information Technology solutions and services for Fortune 1000 companies. They help their clients outpace the new digital economy by creating IT environments that are agile, flexible, efficient, transparent, and secure. Technologent mobilizes the power of technology to turn its clients’ vision into reality.

The Netformx Application Suite provides innovative solutions that simplify IT sales complexity and increase seller profitability through automation, optimization, and analytics. They bring efficiency to the sales lifecycle, including pre-sales, post-sales, and subscription management. Netformx applications help Cisco partners and multi-vendor IT solution providers deliver solutions faster and more efficiently while improving profitability and customer success.

Key Facts

Technologent provides technology solutions and services that help companies meet the ever-expanding computing challenges of today’s IT environment.

Netformx provides innovative solutions that simplify IT sales complexity and increase seller profitability.

The Netformx suite of applications enables IT solution providers to reduce time-to-quote 80% and reduce implementation error rates by 99%.

Channel partners leveraging Netformx solutions report profitability increases of over 1% and in some cases over 5%.

Using Netformx award-winning solutions from pre-sales to renewal, over 2,000 customers in more than 120 countries quickly and accurately create differentiated, winning multi-vendor designs, quotes, and proposals, while leveraging business insights and analytics to increase productivity and profitability.

Supporting Quotes

“The Netformx Application Suite helps us run faster for our clients. By automating manual tasks and ensuring consistent use of best practices and processes across the company, we consistently deliver the best results to our customers and to Technologent. In addition, we now have ready access to deal and vendor incentive insights which directly impacts our profitability. For example, instead of spending hours gathering information related to Cisco’s Lifecycle Incentives program, ChannelXpert provides it to us in minutes. All of these benefits have resulted in immediate productivity improvements, but even more importantly, have had a major impact on the experience we provide our customers.”

— Mike McLaughlin, CIO and VP of Professional Services at Technologent

“By automating data acquisition from multiple sources and providing in-depth analysis, the Netformx Application Suite enables our users to quickly see the impact of promotions on their profitability and to manage their engagement with their customers end-to-end, from pre-sale to renewal. Instead of crunching numbers they can focus on their business and provide an outstanding customer experience.”

— Mark Bickerstaffe, VP of Sales, Americas at Netformx

The Netformx Application Suite simplifies the quoting and selling of complex IT solutions for improved business results, increased profitability, and accelerated IT adoption.

About Netformx

Netformx enables partners to design and deliver multi-vendor IT solutions quickly and effectively. It helps the Cisco channel increase revenues and create an improved buying experience for their customers. Developed in close collaboration with Cisco, the Netformx Application Suite streamlines the sales lifecycle for pre-sales, post-sales, and subscription and renewal management. It grows profit margins by optimizing use of Cisco incentives, promotions, discounts, and rebates. Automation and powerful analytics provide business intelligence and actionable insights that enable partners to eliminate manual work, improve efficiency, collaborate, and achieve better business outcomes and customer success.

Netformx has 2,000+ customers globally. Our multi-vendor KnowledgeBase™ contains client and vendor products, services, and program compliance data from vendors such as Cisco, ALE, Check Point, Juniper, and Riverbed. www.Netformx.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Technologent

Technologent is a Global Provider of Edge-to-EdgeTM Information Technology solutions and services for Fortune 1000 companies. We help our clients outpace the new digital economy by creating IT environments that are agile, flexible, efficient, transparent and secure. Without these characteristics, companies will miss the opportunity to optimally scale. Technologent mobilizes the power of technology to turn our clients’ vision into reality, enabling them to focus on driving innovation, increasing productivity and outperforming the market. Ready to embark on your digital transformation? Visit www.technologent.com and discover how Technologent will partner with you on your journey. Technologent is a trademark of Thomas Gallaway Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions.