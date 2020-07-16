The Oncology Institute Extends Its Reach to Serve an Additional 180,000 Patients Through New Contracts and Acquisitions

CERRITOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI), the largest community oncology practice on the West Coast, announced today that it has agreed to care for an additional 180,000 patients through new contracts, strategic partnerships, and practice acquisitions.

“TOI’s steadfast commitment is to deliver on the promise of value-based care,” shared Brad Hively, TOI CEO. “We are excited to enter into partnerships with best-in-class payors and providers, utilizing the skills of our vast network of physicians and years of experience to solve the most pressing challenges around cancer care today.”

TOI recently entered into three new value-based contracts extending its reach to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and southern California’s high desert and mountain communities.

In May, TOI acquired the practice of Dr. Manuel Zevallos, a longstanding and well-respected oncologist in Lynwood, CA. “Joining TOI was a natural fit for my practice,” shared Dr. Zevallos. “We share the same evidence-based, patient-first approach.” Dr. Zevallos is now practicing from TOI’s Lynwood clinic, where he will continuing caring for his patients.

About The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is the largest community oncology practice on the west coast, and the nation’s leading value-based oncology services platform. TOI employs 75 physicians and mid-levels in 40 clinic locations, with over 500 total employees helping to deliver cutting edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1 million patients. TOI brings comprehensive, integrated cancer care into community settings, including Clinical Trials, Palliative Care programs, Stem Cell Transplants, Transfusions, and other care delivery models more traditionally associated with tertiary care settings. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.