Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense to Open Operations in Greenville, South Carolina

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense is excited to announce they have signed a lease on a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. This strategic new location will allow the company to continue to grow globally and support projects within the surrounding areas.

This new location will be a hub for inventory and industry leading sustainment initiatives. Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense is partnering with the Greenville Area Development Corporation in the creation of highly skilled manufacturing jobs over the next coming years. The expansion of their Engineered Products division to Greenville will provide the additional opportunity to provide value added solutions and world-class customer support for existing and new customers in the region. The site will officially open its doors in late September 2020.

“ It’s always good news any time a company decides to invest in South Carolina and shows a commitment to our state. Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense’s decision to choose the Palmetto State is a testament to our competitive business environment and our world-class workforce that has made a name for itself as one of the best,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

“ Today’s announcement by Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense is proof that South Carolina’s aerospace industry continues to soar. Congratulations to Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense on their new operations, and I look forward to seeing the impact the growing aerospace sector will have on our state,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

“ We are extremely excited to expand our manufacturing footprint into the Greenville, South Carolina, market manufacturing cluster. We recognized an opportunity to grow our relationships in the region and build upon our foundation. The state has welcomed us with open arms, we very much look forward to the growth of our organization attributed to our strategic footprint in Greenville,” said Tony Grant, Vice President of Business Integration at Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense.

About Aero Precision and Kellstrom Defense

Aero Precision is a leader in aerospace distribution and services and a premier worldwide stocking distributor of aircraft OEM parts. In March of 2020 Aero Precision acquired Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, a global leader for defense aircraft sustainment through strategic distribution, component repair services, engineered products and logistics solutions. The combined companies offer tip to tail solutions for rotary wing, transport and fighter aircraft to the global defense market and value-added solutions to provide mission readiness to customers. Partner agreements with Honeywell, Collins Aerospace (UTAS- Hamilton Sundstrand), CEF Industries, Safran, AMETEK, Lockheed Martin, Parker, Eaton, Champion Aerospace, Crane Aerospace and other strategic OEM partners for various product lines to support 60+ partnering nations. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, with current operating locations in Camarillo, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Chula Vista, CA; Livermore, CA; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Greenville, SC; Cambridge, UK; Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. News and information are available at www.aeroprecision.com and www.kellstromdefense.com.

About S.C. Department of Commerce

As South Carolina's leading economic development agency, the Department of Commerce works to recruit new businesses and help existing business grow. S.C. Commerce has recruited world-class companies to South Carolina such as BMW, Boeing, Continental, Giti Tire, LPL Financial Holdings, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Samsung, Toray and Volvo Cars and also supports startups, small and existing business, innovation and rural development initiatives. S.C. Commerce partners with the S.C. Technical College System via readySC to support workforce training and recruiting, and with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which provides worker training and employment opportunities within the state. With a strong international footprint, the Palmetto State has consistently been among the top in the nation for attracting jobs through investment on a per capita basis. Additionally, the state has won the Gold or Silver Shovel Award from Area Development magazine every year since 2011. For more information, visit www.SCcommerce.com.