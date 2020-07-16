HumanCo Acquires Majority Interest in Coconut Bliss

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HumanCo, a mission-driven holding company focused on healthier living and sustainability, announced today the acquisition of a majority stake in organic, plant-based ice cream company Coconut Bliss. The companies will work together with the goal of growing the Oregon-based ice cream producer into a globally recognized brand.

As one of the first pioneers in the plant-based dessert category, Coconut Bliss strongly aligns with the HumanCo mission of helping people lead healthier lives. Founded by Jason H. Karp, former hedge fund manager and Co-Founder of Hu — one of the fastest-growing clean snacking companies known for its award-winning organic chocolate — HumanCo is committed to building brands dedicated to consumer trust, transparency and sustainability. After struggling with autoimmune issues for more than two decades, Karp is fanatical about finding and creating incorruptible, yet epic consumer products that meet HumanCo’s high bar for health, ingredient and quality requirements.

“HumanCo invests in and builds companies that make the best tasting and cleanest version of a consumer product, and that’s why we’re thrilled to join forces with Coconut Bliss,” said Jason H. Karp, Founder and CEO of HumanCo. “We love ice cream, but most of the plant-based options don’t taste like delicious ice cream or are filled with weird, questionable ingredients. Coconut Bliss does things the right way - they make the most delicious, environmentally conscious, plant-based ice cream that meets both the HumanCo ingredient and taste standards. We are excited to welcome Coconut Bliss into the HumanCo family and looking forward to helping them in this next chapter of growth.”

Through the HumanCo partnership, Coconut Bliss will continue creating the plant-based desserts that have made the company a fan favorite with health-conscious consumers since the company’s inception in 2005, while also fueling product innovation, expanded distribution and increased marketing investment. Together, HumanCo and Coconut Bliss will continue to embrace ethical, sustainable and non-exploitative processes that protect people and the planet while producing clean, organic and delicious plant-based frozen desserts.

“I am thrilled to join forces with HumanCo and amplify the importance of organic and intentionally sourced foods,” said Kim Gibson Clark, CEO of Coconut Bliss. “Coconut Bliss has always been dedicated to real ingredients, minimal processing, organic farming practices, fair trade, and socially just labor practices with all of our products and suppliers. HumanCo strengthens these commitments by providing shared resources to help our company operate on a larger scale. I'm not only excited for Coconut Bliss employees and the brand at large, but also our customers who will reap the rewards of this partnership.”

Since the company’s creation, Coconut Bliss has been committed to sourcing the highest quality ingredients from independent farmers and fair-trade co-ops, embodying many of the values that exist at the core of HumanCo’s mission. The newly forged partnership supports the importance of health-focused, ultra clean, sustainable foods that enable and empower people to eat and live well.

About HumanCo:

HumanCo is a purpose-driven holding company that is fanatical about creating products which help people live healthier lives. The name HumanCo connotes our mission to make the world healthier by humanizing consumer products and bringing distinctive, good-for-you brands and products to consumers everywhere. Using strict evidence-based ingredient guardrails, HumanCo is restoring trust and quality in consumer products by investing in and building health-first, impactful companies that are focused on cleaner living and environmental sustainability.

HumanCo is a holding company, not a fund, with permanent capital and a long-term focus on building enduring and sustainable businesses, where true brand equity can be built around consumer trust. HumanCo partners with businesses to accelerate their success through access to capital, deep strategic and operational expertise, proprietary data analytics, and a broader platform ecosystem. Led by Jason H. Karp, the HumanCo team is a uniquely qualified group of entrepreneurs with extensive operational, scientific and financial expertise, backed by a world-class group of advisors, who share a relentless passion for human health, wellness and sustainability. Learn more at humanco.com and @humancobrands on Instagram.

About Coconut Bliss:

Coconut Bliss is a dairy-free ice cream producer creating 100 percent plant-based flavors of ice creams. USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project verified, every Coconut Bliss product is also certified vegan and gluten free. All of Coconut Bliss’ ice cream pints, bars and sandwiches are also made with ethically produced ingredients of the highest quality. Subsequently, Coconut Bliss has received the Women’s Choice Award for America’s Most Recommended Frozen Dairy-Free Dessert for four years running. The woman-led company values social justice and sustainability, and has partnered with the Water, Agroforestry, Nutrition and Development Foundation (WAND) to provide business opportunities for women in the Philippines. Family-owned and based in Eugene, Oregon, Coconut Bliss has been operating since February 2005.