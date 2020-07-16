Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Selects Cambridge Semantics as Enterprise Data Fabric Provider

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Semantics, the leading provider of modern, graph-driven data integration for the enterprise data fabric, today announced that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and its US-based biopharmaceutical business EMD Serono, have selected Cambridge Semantics as its data fabric provider.

Through this multi-year agreement, Cambridge Semantics will help Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany establish an enterprise data fabric to support multiple data management initiatives. Cambridge Semantics’ Anzo® platform will enable Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to deliver on immediate data-driven requirements, including regulatory compliance with Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP), while establishing a future-proof data strategy by driving further value from data and analytics.

“New regulatory requirements necessitate innovative approaches to data management,” said Jörg Werner, Associate Director Regulatory Data Governance at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “We selected Cambridge Semantics over other software vendors because Anzo’s underlying technology, which is based on semantics graph data models, aligns well with our data strategy to integrate and access information across research and development.”

Cambridge Semantics and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany delivered the first production solution in December 2019 focused on harmonizing and standardizing terminologies for regulatory compliance. The teams are now partnering to expand the regulatory data fabric with data from several legacy systems to provide unprecedented and comprehensive access to regularly data objects and accelerate its strategic Veeva implementation.

Cambridge Semantics’ Anzo provides a modern, graph-driven data integration platform to connect and bring meaning to all enterprise data and enable virtually anyone in an organization – from skilled data scientists to novice business users – to develop analytics-ready data sets that combine any data from any system across the enterprise. Anzo drives digital transformation and enables deep business insights when an organization’s data is highly distributed, vastly siloed, complex and when users want answers to unanticipated questions at scale and speed.

Moritz Kloft, IT Product Manager at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany added, “While we had multiple platform choices, including several based on semantics and ontology, only Cambridge Semantics has the technology, team and vision to deliver an enterprise-scale platform to support our data-driven research and development roadmap.”

“The pharmaceutical industry faces some of the most complex, critical and broad data challenges and requirements affecting business today, and it’s an industry in which having the right data can save lives,” said Chuck Pieper, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Cambridge Semantics. “We are incredibly proud that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has selected Cambridge Semantics as their data management partner. We are confident that the work we do together will be transformative in building a rich data fabric and gathering new insights that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany can use for decision-making across R&D.”

Ben Szekely, Senior Vice President of Field Operations at Cambridge Semantics added, “The scale and rich history of innovation in technology R&D of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany offers the limitless potential to realize and expand our vision for the enterprise data fabric. We look forward to advancing our product roadmap and Europe-based service offerings in support of data integration and analytics initiatives of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.”

About Cambridge Semantics

Cambridge Semantics Inc. is a modern, graph-driven data integration and analytics software company that enables seamless access to all enterprise data. Cambridge Semantics was recently recognized as a leader in Forrester Research’s Enterprise Data Fabric Wave.

The company delivers products and solutions that enable IT departments and business users across Life Sciences, Healthcare, Financial Services, Government, Manufacturing, and other industries to accelerate data delivery and to provide meaningful insights across the organization at speed and scale.

Cambridge Semantics is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information visit www.cambridgesemantics.com

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 57,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2019, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 16.2 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally except for the United States and Canada, where it operates in the biopharma market as EMD Serono, in life science as MilliporeSigma, and in the specialty chemicals and high/tech materials business area as EMD Performance Materials. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.