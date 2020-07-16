The Standard Announces Partnership with ErgoGenesis

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) today announced a new partnership with ErgoGenesis to provide ergonomic, customized seating options with BodyBilt chairs. The partnership reflects The Standard’s proactive, whole-person approach to disability management that centers on solutions to help employees stay at work or return sooner.

“We believe in benefits that work together, and we’re excited about this collaboration between ErgoGenesis and The Standard because it’s the result of listening to our clients’ challenges and then tailoring solutions to meet their needs,” says Brenda Smith, director of The Standard’s Workplace Possibilities Program. “ErgoGenesis’ speed of service and commitment to customization is unparalleled in the industry, and we know the BodyBilt product will help us provide critical solutions for clients and their employees.”

Looking at the range of factors that can delay an employee’s recovery from a physical or behavioral condition, The Standard crafts a plan to help the individual return to work quickly and safely. Consultants can integrate into an organization’s culture and make a personal connection with employees, coordinating available benefits, such as ErgoGenesis’ ergonomic BodyBilt chairs.

“We prioritize serving individuals and their unique needs,” says Todd Meier, Disability and Productivity consultant with The Standard’s Workplace Possibilities Program. “We believe everyone deserves to live and work with confidence and our shared values with ErgoGenesis make them a natural fit to offer this new benefit to our clients.”

ErgoGenesis’ commitment to a comprehensive understanding of an employee’s workspace objectives and its multifaceted approach — from an individual’s physical make-up to a unique work environment — will help provide The Standard’s clients more comfort with higher productivity. For more than 30 years, ErgoGenesis has used ergonomic studies and advancements to evolve and innovate products for use in office, home, laboratory, industrial settings or wherever there exists a need for comfortable, ergonomically designed seating. The company’s extensive national reach allows ease of access to these products in addition to responsive maintenance for all employers who opt into the benefit.

“Our mission is to absolve any worries, delays, stressors or inconveniences in designing the right chair solutions to each individual, and we are proud to be able to offer that same high-touch service to The Standard’s clients,” says Bernie Lynch, president of ErgoGenesis.

“ErgoGenesis’ product BodyBilt has the fitting capabilities that can accommodate people with special requirements and physical specifications with completely customizable solutions, making their chairs an invaluable benefit to employers,” says Meier. “This is quite possibly the most diverse workforce we’ve ever seen and it’s more important than ever to help our clients create an environment where everyone can achieve their best work.”

