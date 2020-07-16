Tyler Technologies to Provide Statewide Court Case Management and Supervision Solutions to Kansas

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that it has signed an agreement with the Kansas judicial branch to add the 10th Judicial District Court in Johnson County as an additional court to its statewide agreement for Tyler’s Odyssey® case management and Tyler Supervision™ solutions. Tyler will provide its full Odyssey court solution suite, as well as Tyler Supervision, for the 10th Judicial District Court’s civil, criminal, traffic, juvenile, and family case types.

Tyler initially signed a statewide agreement with the Kansas judicial branch in December 2017, which excluded Johnson County. Johnson County had been using a legacy software solution, and it did not make sense at the time to transition the software to Odyssey. However, following the contract signing and with the support of the Kansas Supreme Court, the Kansas judicial branch and the 10th Judicial District Court in Johnson County elected to add Johnson County to the existing statewide contract for Odyssey, also selecting Tyler Supervision to be used across the state. In total, 105 counties will use both solutions for case management and supervision services.

“Having all Kansas counties on one unified case management system will bring a number of benefits to our courts and the Kansas legal community,” said Kelly O'Brien, director of information services for the Kansas judicial branch. “With the addition of the 10th Judicial District Court in Johnson County, we will be one step closer to uniformity in Kansas. Our district courts will be able to standardize their financials, bring consistency to their processes, and share information in a way that wasn’t possible before.”

The 10th Judicial District Court will transition from its legacy case management solution to Odyssey, enabling the court to soon become fully integrated with the rest of the state. With the unified case management system now encompassing the entire state, the ability to share workloads and resources can be realized between all district courts, primarily among clerks and court services officers.

All users – including court clerks, judges, court staff, and court services officers – will benefit from a system that manages all aspects of court administration, creates and views dockets, calculates fees and fines, and distributes payments automatically.

“We look forward to implementing Odyssey for all of our case types in Johnson County,” said Thomas Kelly Ryan, chief judge of the 10th Judicial District. “We understand the benefits of being on the same system as our court peers across the state and are confident the new solution will bring increased efficiency to our staff and better service to the public and members of the legal community.”

With the addition of Tyler Supervision, each county in the state will be able to coordinate, communicate, record, and track each step of its supervision process. By integrating Tyler Supervision with Odyssey, courts can receive full case monitoring and reporting capabilities for adult and juvenile probation in one comprehensive system.

“We’re thrilled to bring uniformity through a fully integrated solution to the state of Kansas,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Combining the power of Odyssey and Tyler Supervision will allow for comprehensive case management, a coordinated supervision process, and increased data sharing among all district courts. We’re eager to see these benefits realized in Kansas.”

Johnson County is the largest county in the state by population and is a part of the Kansas City, Missouri, metropolitan area. It has a population of more than 600,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.