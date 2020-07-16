Fifth Third Bank and Trust & Will Announce Strategic Relationship to Help Customers Protect and Secure Their Families’ Financial Future

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Trust & Will announced today a new strategic relationship to further help Fifth Third’s customers protect and secure their families’ financial future. Fifth Third customers will be able to prepare an estate plan online through Trust & Will in a matter of minutes and will have access to discounted pricing.

Trust & Will is a leading fintech in the digital estate planning business that provides a simple, quick and affordable way to create, store and share wills, guardianships, and trusts. The strategic relationship with Trust & Will addresses the growing need for affordable and accessible estate planning, accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and brings holistic financial health into focus during a time when companies and customers need simple tools to help navigate these unprecedented times.

“Helping our customers reach their financial goals is very important to us, and we want to provide access to easy-to-use digital tools to protect their money, prepare for their future and plan for the long-term well-being of their families,” said Howard Hammond, head of retail banking and brokerage distribution for Fifth Third Bancorp. “We are proud to work with Trust & Will and continue to provide access to innovative solutions for our customers through our strategic fintech relationships.”

According to the 2020 Trust & Will Survey from Caring.com, six in ten Americans do not have a will or trust, and more than half of people who don’t have an estate plan say it is because they don’t have time, according a recent survey of customers by Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third determined that the majority of its customers lacked basic estate planning documents and that they would be “extremely” or “very” interested in an online offering. This receptiveness to, and in some cases, preference for, digital alternatives to historically in-person delivered services is a trend the Bank has seen accelerate during the pandemic.

“It’s truly an honor for us to work with Fifth Third Bank. Since we started Trust & Will, we’ve always had the vision of bringing our modern estate planning platform to tens of millions of Americans,” said Trust & Will Co-founder and CEO, Cody Barbo. “Fifth Third will not only help us accelerate that vision, but more importantly, be able to bring the same 5-star experience our members have come to love. Our team has been fortunate to develop some amazing relationships since inception, and we are so happy to add Fifth Third to the Trust & Will community.”

For more information on Trust & Will, Fifth Third customers can visit our information page on Protecting your Finances.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About Trust & Will

Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 100,000 members successfully protect their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is modernizing the $180B+ trust and estate planning industry with an easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. Trust & Will streamlines the estate planning process for the half of all adults who have put off setting up their will or trust. Having raised $8 million in funding, and a graduate of the Techstars Anywhere accelerator, Trust & Will enables parents, homeowners, and loved ones to have peace of mind without the confusion, time commitment, and cost of setting up an estate plan with an attorney. To learn more, please visit: https://trustandwill.com​.

