V2 Communications Named to PRNEWS Top Places to Work in PR List for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--V2 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive global brands, has been named to PRNEWS’ 2020 Top Places to Work in PR for the second consecutive year. V2 is the only Boston-based agency named to this list.

PRNEWS’ annual Top Places to Work in PR list identifies organizations that have exemplified efforts pertaining to diversity and inclusion, gender equality, career development, giving back to the community, work/life balance and more. The winners of the Top Places to Work Award represent the organizations that truly value their employees by providing the ideal work environment that make employees feel valued and motivated.

“When we founded V2, our goal was never to be the biggest agency but the best. And to be the best agency, you need the best people. We’re proud that our team loves working for V2 and to be the only Boston-based agency recognized by PRNEWS Top Places to Work in PR,” said Maura FitzGerald, V2 partner and co-founder. “Our management team strives to create a culture where employees feel challenged, supported, included, engaged and rewarded—all of which are essential now as we all operate remotely. As a result, the tenure of our employees is longer than the industry average. During this time of both professional and personal disruption for everybody, the management team continues to make a concerted effort to prioritize the well-being of our employees, maintaining an atmosphere of normalcy and connectivity.”

V2’s core values – Collaboration, Curiosity, Tenacity, Confidence, Transparency and Realness – are embedded in everything the agency does, from the work it produces for clients to interactions around the office. The V2 team serves as an honest voice amidst the noise, keeping clients true to who they are, and even truer to who they can be. No smoke, no mirrors – just the clarity businesses need to make confident decisions.

“Innovation and disruption are two key themes of our organization—not only in the sense of the types of organizations we seek in client partners, but in the way we operate as an agency. We are continually challenging ourselves to think bigger and bolder and cater our services to market trends and world news, like our new offerings in light of COVID-19,” said Jean Serra, V2 partner and co-founder. “Earlier this year after more than ten years in business, we also rolled out our new brand identity to more accurately reflect our vision and value proposition. It has been a big year for V2, none of which we could have done without our hard-working team in Boston and New York City, and it’s an honor to be recognized by PRNEWS again this year.”

