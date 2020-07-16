Nectar Adds World Wide Technology to Roster of Gold Partners

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nectar Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of proactive unified communications monitoring and performance management software for the voice, video and collaboration market, today announced that market-leading technology solution provider World Wide Technology has joined its Partner Program as a Gold Partner. Serving as the largest Cisco partner, World Wide Technology will now bring Nectar’s support for unified communications (UC), contact center and collaboration platforms to its portfolio of customers, providing easy-to-use performance management, monitoring, diagnostics and reporting tools to advance business communications networks globally.

“Nearly every business is undergoing digital transformation to remain competitive in today’s marketplace,” said Brandon Echele, Practice Manager of Video & Conferencing at World Wide Technology. “Nectar’s partner ecosystem is dedicated to advancing the digital experience, making it easier to access enterprise-grade tools for network monitoring and diagnostics. Nectar is the ideal partner to bring solutions that ease the task of managing complex, multi-vendor UC environments to the industries we serve.”

“As collaboration moves deeper into the cloud and becomes more complex to manage, Nectar’s goal is to provide the solution, tools and overall partner experience that is easy to consume and has the flexibility to expand as both Nectar and our partners continue to grow to meet customer demands,” said Cathy Rowell, Senior Vice President, Channel & Sales Effectiveness, Nectar. “Nectar is committed to diversifying our set of channel partners to include solutions providers, such as World Wide Technology, to bring our best-in-class solutions to businesses as UC and contact center environments continue to evolve.”

With thousands of IT engineers, hundreds of application developers and unmatched labs for testing and deploying technology at scale, World Wide Technology helps customers bridge the gap between IT and overarching business goals. By bringing best-in-class technology such as Nectar’s UC performance management tools together in its Advanced Technology Center, World Wide Technology integrates impressive technologies to produce game-changing solutions in business sectors such as financial, retail, government and education.

To learn more about Nectar’s Partner Program, please visit: https://www.nectarcorp.com/partners/partner-programs/

About Nectar Services Corp. Nectar, a global market leader in providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Nectar improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100 enterprises in over 86 countries—including some of the largest global banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare and manufacturing organizations in the world.