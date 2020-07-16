U.S. Army Awards $21.8M Production Contract to FLIR Systems for Nerve Agent Disclosure Spray

FLIR Agentase C2 spray quickly changes color on a surface if a chemical warfare agent such as VX or sarin is present. With faster and more targeted detection, military decontamination experts can locate trace levels of contamination and precisely mitigate the threat. (Photo: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced it has been awarded a full-rate production option worth $21.8 million on an indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with the United States (U.S.) Army. FLIR will deliver its Agentase™ C2 disclosure spray to detect G- and V-series nerve agents, highly toxic chemical warfare agents. The contract will support the Army’s Contamination Indicator/Decontamination Assurance System (CIDAS) program, a ‘program of record’ within the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND).

FLIR Agentase C2 spray quickly changes color on a surface if a chemical warfare agent is present. With faster and more targeted detection, military decontamination experts can locate trace levels of contamination and precisely mitigate the threat.

“Nerve agents such as VX and sarin are of vital concern to the U.S. military,” said FLIR Vice President and General Manager of Sensor Systems, Tim Durham. “Our Agentase C2 spray technology enables rapid detection of highly toxic substances while reducing the lifecycle cost of decontamination operations. FLIR is proud to continue its important work with the Army delivering solutions that help safeguard our warfighters.”

The original IDIQ contract dates to 2015 and consisted of an engineering and manufacturing development phase, followed by low-rate initial production phase. This latest award initiates the full-rate production phase. Shipments are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. The contract is expected to be completed in 2025.

FLIR is currently supporting two efforts by JPEO-CBRND to field the Agentase C2 product line to the Joint Services under CIDAS. In September 2019, FLIR announced a $35.1 million contract with the U.S. Army to deliver its disclosure spray formulated for blister agents such as sulfur mustard.

